Rainbow School Produces Botswana’s Best in IGCSE Physical Education

LEATILE ZACHARIAH

Rainbow School in Gaborone has once again cemented its reputation as a centre of academic and sporting excellence, after one of its students, Kaloso Mosweu, was named Top Student in Botswana in Physical Education in acknowledgement of his exceptional performance in the November 2024 Cambridge International Education examination series.

Celebrating excellence

The prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme, awarded by Cambridge International Education, a department of Cambridge University; celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world.

For Rainbow High School, it is not the first time, the school has previously produced global winners in both Physical Education and Travel and Tourism, underscoring its ability to compete at international level.

A vision of holistic education

According to Mr. John Kana, Head of Academics, such achievements are a reflection of the school’s vision of holistic education, as well as the talent and commitment of Rainbow’s learners and educators. “We balance academics with extracurricular activities so that our students excel not only in the classroom but also on the field. This recognition from Cambridge tells us that we are doing the right thing and that Rainbow is truly operating at world-class standards,” he said.

Kana explained that the school runs a robust program where academics dominate the first half of the day, followed by clubs in the early afternoon, and nearly two hours dedicated to sports thereafter.

“At Rainbow, our structure allows students to excel in their studies, pursue passions in clubs like Robotics or Charity work, and grow through physical development and it is this balance that helps us nurture exceptional achievers like Kaloso.”

Nurturing sporting talent

Mr. Pilani Ncube, Physical Education teacher, recalled how Kaloso’s talent became evident from the start of his high school journey. “When he came from primary, you could tell he was an athlete. He grasped skills very easily and could play many sports,from football and basketball to athletics. What stood out was his passion. Everything he did, he did with commitment and competitiveness. He was always punctual, always present at training, and he gave his all,” Ncube said.

Rainbow’s investment in sport has produced results beyond individual excellence. The school is widely recognized for its strength in basketball and athletics, with several students competing at national level. Alumni like Eve Opperman, who earned a scholarship in athletics and basketball, demonstrate the opportunities that Rainbow’s programs can unlock.

Pride for the school community

For the school community, achievements like Kaloso’s are a source of pride and inspiration. “When one of our students is recognised as the best in the world, it shows that Rainbow is meeting global standards and opens opportunities for all our learners,” said Kana. “It also builds confidence in our parents and community that the trust they place in us is yielding results.”

As for Kaloso, the award is both a personal milestone and a reflection of the support he has received. Despite challenges such as recurring injuries, he has thrived under the school’s supportive environment. His dream is to take his passion further, whether in athletics or basketball, and possibly turn professional.

Expanding sporting horizons

Rainbow School, meanwhile, continues to expand its sporting disciplines, with plans to improve volleyball and softball facilities. “Our goal is to give every student the platform to excel,” Kana added. “And with achievements like this, we are reminded that the Rainbow spirit truly shines on the world stage.”