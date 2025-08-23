Travel Through Palesa Molefe’s Lens

Former Miss Botswana embarks on a storytelling journey with Palesa’s Travel Pocket, a new travel docu-series blending breathtaking visuals with untold stories that start in the Okavango Delta before going beyond Botswana’s borders

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Former Miss Botswana and creative visionary Palesa Molefe has launched an eponymous travel documentary series that she describes as “born from my own journey of rediscovery”.

Styled Palesa’s Travel Pocket, the series blends the beauty queen’s passion for travel with a mission to share overlooked stories and aims to uncover “the profound in the pockets of our world”.

In partnership with a local film and production company, Molefe is inviting tourism operators, conservation experts, and destination managers to join the movement.

Unscripted moments

The ongoing series will be shared as the filming unfolds, creating opportunities for a range of initiatives to contribute to its narrative.

Unlike many travel shows that rely on polished highlight reels, Palesa’s Travel Pocket focuses on the human stories behind the scenery.

“We’re interested in the people, the culture, and the authentic experiences that truly define a place,” she said in an interview. Her team values unscripted, real moments over scripted itineraries, the goal being content that is both visually striking and emotionally honest.

Authentic layer

For Molefe, representing Botswana through her own eyes is deeply personal. Because for too long, the narrative of Botswana has been told by outsiders, her goal is to add a new, authentic layer showcasing the country from the perspective of someone who loves and understands it first-hand.

Her first episode, filmed at the Okavango Delta’s Atzaro, captures both breathtaking landscapes and intimate moments of discovery, setting the tone for a series rooted in connection as much as in spectacle.

But filming in the wild comes with its challenges. Molefe recalls moments when unforeseen equipment failures tested her resolve. “It’s in those moments that you have to think on your toes, keep going, and make the best of what you have,” she said.

Creative and truthful

Balancing creative vision with the responsibility to inform truthfully remains at the heart of her approach.

While the first season focuses on Botswana, Molefe hopes to eventually tell stories from around the world. Her ultimate goal is to inspire curiosity and respect for the interconnectedness of cultures and landscapes.

“Travel isn’t just about escaping your life – it’s about expanding it,” she said. Palesa’s Travel Pocket is available on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, giving audiences full access to her journey as it unfolds.