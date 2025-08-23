Poeticblood Strikes a Chord with Setinkane

Award-winning poet and author, Dr Lame Pusetso, also known as Poeticblood, just stepped into the world of recorded artistry with Setinkane, a five-track poetry album produced by Fella that weaves English, Setswana and SheNgologa into a rich tapestry of sound and emotion

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The latest creation of renowned poet and celebrated author, Dr Lame Pusetso, is a poetry album styled Setinkane that she just unveiled.

Produced by the acclaimed Fella, the album features five masterfully crafted spoken word pieces that showcase her versatility across three languages: English, Setswana, and her native SheNgologa.

Officially registered with COSBOTS, Pusetso says the release marks a significant milestone in her career, reflecting both her dedication to the craft and her evolution as an artist.

Love, identity and cultural threads

The album’s title track, Setinkane, takes inspiration from the delicate balance of love and identity, weaving together contemporary storytelling with the lyrical beauty of Setswana and SheNgologa.

The track list features Ke Dudumago, a SheNgologa poem; Dipapetla, a Setswana exploration of love, desire and culture; Mosadi, an ode to women’s strength; and Morwa Ketshabile, a moving tribute to the late Gong Master whose music influenced her youth.

Languages as emotional landscapes

By shifting between Setswana and SheNgologa, Pusetso has tapped into distinct emotional textures and rhythms. “Setswana brings cultural richness, and SheNgologa adds a personal touch,” she said in an interview.

The interplay of the languages not only deepens the emotional resonance of her work but also reflects her connection to her heritage.

Pusetso credits producer Fella for bringing a unique musical dimension to her poetry. Known for his layered and emotive beats, his style enhances the mood of each piece, allowing the spoken word to breathe and resonate.

Poetry in harmony with sound

“His ability to merge soundscapes with poetry adds a new dimension to the listener’s experience,” said Pusetso.

Venturing into recorded poetry has challenged Pusetso to explore tone, pacing, and musicality in new ways. She hopes Setinkane inspires listeners to reflect deeply and feel the synergy between words and music.

“I want them to experience the power of poetry in its purest form,” she said.

The album is now streaming on Spotify and other major platforms.