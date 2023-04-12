Ramaphosa Seen With ‘Wanted’ Khama In Moria

Warrant of arrest has been issued against Khama

STAFF WRITER

In a development that political observers say may be interpreted as undermining Botswana, South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa was last week seen in the company of former president Ian Khama, who is currently the object of a warrant of arrest in Botswana.

Khama has shared pictures of himself and Ramaphosa on pilgrimage to St. Engenas, the headquarters of the Zion Christian Church in Moria in South Africa’s Limpopo province, over the Easter weekend.

According to a warrant of arrest issued by acting regional magistrate Mareledi Dipate, Khama is to be apprehended on sight and brought before the Broadhurst Magistrates Court to answer for his crimes.

Lies and fabrications

Khama, who was charged in April 2022, has welcomed the warrant of arrest against him and efforts to have him extradited, saying it will give him and his “associates an opportunity to expose the lies and fabrications that President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his cronies are making” about him.

Before the warrant of arrest, the state had indicated that it would like to have Khama extradited to Botswana where the former president faces criminal charges.

However, after the warrant of arrest was issued, the Minister of International Affairs, Dr Lemogang Kwape, caused confusion locally and internationally by saying no warrant of arrest was issued against Khama in an interview with an international media outlet.

Sources say since the warrant of arrest was issued, no extradition process has been started, fuelling claims in certain quarters that the development was meant to keep Khama away from Botswana’s political scene until after the next elections next year.