Tebogo Raises the Bar High in the US

Is declared joint world leader in the 200m with America’s Christian Coleman

Coach Mosimanyane pronounces himself happy with his competition-ready athletes

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s wing-footed sprinter Letsile Tebogo delivered another exceptional performance at the Miramar Invitational meet that was held in Florida, USA last week.

Tebogo was declared joint world leader in the 200m with America’s Christian Coleman, who ran mere nanoseconds faster than Botswana’s nimblest athlete.

Fastest time this year

This was Tebogo’s second international competition this year following his brilliant showing in South African last month.

He achieved a fleeting 20.00 seconds in the 200m race to finish second behind Coleman, who also clocked 20.00 seconds but only fractions of seconds faster than Tebogo in a race involving five candidates.

The 20.00 seconds time was recorded as the current fastest this year in the 200m, and both Tebogo and Coleman were declared joint world leaders in the distance.

American Kenny Bednarek finished 3rd with a time of 20.37 while Brendon Rodney of Canada and Joseph Amoah of Ghana finished 4th and 5th respectively.

World Championship Qualification

The 20.00 seconds beat the World Championships qualifying mark of 20.16, which means Tebogo and Coleman have qualified for the meet that is billed for Budapest, Hungary this year.

Bigger competitions ahead

Tebogo told Gazette Sports in a post-race interview that he is happy with his progress in the 200m because it is better than his times last year. “I am very pleased with my performance so far as a true reflection of work in progress,” he said.

“My times are good but I have to continue working hard in training because there are bigger competitions coming and I am wary of the threat my opponents pose.

Transition

“I am still getting used to competing in senior competitions and I am enjoying myself. I competed in the seniors last year and felt the ground. I went back to the drawing board and can now safely say I am getting there.

“I know that I will be competing with the best in the world and have to be fully prepared for that. I can’t wait to meet more of the big names in the upcoming races in Gaborone later this month and at the World Championships in August.”

Training camp

Tebogo is currently in the US alongside teammates Bayapo Ndori, Leungo Scotch and Zibani Ngozi, who are all under the tutelage of Coach Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane.

The quartet was in a two weeks long training camp prior to the highly anticipated World Championships in August.

Coach Mosimanyane has declared himself happy with the performance of his athletes, saying he is sure that they are in the right shape for the competition.

“I am happy with the boys’ performance because it clearly gives all the answers about why we are here,” he said in an interview.

“Ngozi and Scotch also clocked their season’s best (SB) in the 400m where Scotch finished 2nd and Ngozi 5th. For me this is a huge milestone.”