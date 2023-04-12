Police Teams Dominate Easter Softball Tournament

The men made their intentions clear right off the bat

GAZETTE REPORTER

Police softball teams (men and women) were crowned champions of the Easter Softball Tournament after dominance in a tightly contested competition in Jwaneng over the Easter weekend.

Ten men’s and eight women’s teams from the north and the south of Botswana were in the tournament.

Clear intentions

The Police men’s team showed their intensions to stamp their authority on the tournament from the first game when they walloped Rail Giants 13-0. They went on to beat Scramblers 7-3 and Vikings 5-0 to confirm their place in the finals where they defeated Gatalamotho 6-1 to claim the title.

The Police women’s team made a great comeback after they were beaten by bitter rivals, Titans, who booked an early spot in the finals. The Police had to defeat Ghetto Yankees to remain in contest. Prior to the finals, they had defeated Carats 8-1 and Vikings 6-1 and kept their hopes alive despite BDF and Titans’ winning streak.

Standard

The Police took on Titans, popularly known as the “Green Submarines,” head on in the deciding match and won 1-0 to win the title.

In an interview with Gazette Sports, Police Women’s Coach, Tawina Phibion, said he was impressed with the standard of the competition because unlike in previous competitions, all teams brought their A game and performed to their level best.

“This was one of an unpredictable tournament simply because every team was very prepared and every game was like a final,” said the man who is also the coach of the women’s national softball team.

Next national squad

“I am happy with the women’s teams and players because they gave us a feel and idea of which players to pick for our next national team that is due to go to Ireland this winter.

“Everyone wanted to prove themselves and impress the coach for the next selection, which was good. I am also happy for Ghetto Yankees. Theirs is the most improved team dominated by young players whom we are earmarking for the national team.”

Prizes

The winners walked away with P20 000, trophies and gold medals while Titans and Gatalamoth0 won P15 000, trophies and silver medals each as runners-up. Ghetto Yankees and Wells won P12 000 and bronze medals for finishing third.

Next on the calendar is the Phikwe Softball Extravaganza that is slated for Selibe-Phikwe in July.