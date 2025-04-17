Refugees Regain Mobile Access After SIM Card Re-Registration 

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees worked with the government, BOCRA, and mobile network providers to facilitate SIM card re-registration for refugees and asylum seekers because being unconnected denies access to a range of crucial services and opportunities

CALISTUS BOSALETSWE

Dozens of refugees in Botswana who were disconnected from mobile networks due to unregistered SIM cards have regained access following a re-registration exercise, bringing relief to many who were left isolated and cut off from essential services.

Early in 2024, the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) mandated all mobile service providers to deregister SIM cards not compliant with the country’s compulsory SIM registration policy.

While part of a national effort to enhance digital security, the move inadvertently affected refugees and asylum seekers who lacked national identity documents required for registration.

Telecommunications critical

The Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA) expressed concern over the disconnections.

The Executive Director of the human rights organisation, Cindy Kelemi, described the move as “unfortunate,” especially considering the critical role of telecommunications in accessing social services, education and employment opportunities.

“Recognising the importance of telecommunications in connecting people to the world, loved ones and essential services, the decision to disconnect refugees was deeply concerning,” she said in an interview.

Dukwi Refugee Camp

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has confirmed that it worked with the government, BOCRA, and mobile network providers to facilitate SIM card re-registration for refugees and asylum seekers, particularly those at Dukwi Refugee Camp near Francistown.

“Where refugees were unable to register at Dukwi, alternative access to mobile service outlets was arranged,” said the Senior External Relations Associate at UNHCR, Tendani Sibuyu, in an interview.

“We have not received any formal complaints about disruptions to education or financial services due to the SIM deregistrations.”

KYC requirements

Sibuyu acknowledged that while the government has the right to enforce SIM registration policies, it is equally important to ensure that refugees are not left behind.

He pointed out that the Refugees (Recognition and Management) Act of 2024 provides for the issuance of identity documents under Section 25, which will help refugees meet Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements in the future.

BONELA has commended the government for passing the 2024 Refugee Bill, which repeals and replaces the outdated Refugees (Recognition and Control) Act.

UN refugee conventions

The new legislation aligns with international conventions, including the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the 1969 OAU Convention governing refugee matters in Africa.

Kelemi emphasised that the new law is a step in the right direction but urged the government to move quickly to regulations to ensure that refugees can access essential services without any barriers.

“The law, once fully operationalised, will significantly address the challenges that undocumented refugees face in accessing healthcare, education and telecommunications,” she said.

Batswana too

She noted that the SIM registration issue is not unique to refugees. “Even Batswana without valid IDs or proof of residence have been affected,” she added.

Both BONELA and UNHCR have pledged continued collaboration with the government to ensure that all residents, regardless of status, remain connected and access basic services.