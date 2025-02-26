Report Identifies Pitfalls In Botswana’s HIV/AIDS Response 

A UNAIDS report says devoid of US aid, Botswana is facing challenges of service disruptions, loss of trained staff and a likelihood of poor service quality in the fight against HIV/AIDS

BONGANI MALUNGA

The quality, efficiency and sustainability of Botswana’s HIV response will be adversely affected by the suspension of US aid, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has concluded.

The UNAIDS’s report anticipates poor service quality as a result of loss of trained staff and closure of drop-in centres which will ultimately place a heavy work load on government staff.

Providing an update on the status of HIV programmes in Botswana recently, UNAIDS released a report stating how the closure of drop-in centres in areas around the country could lead to treatment default.

Critical services

“The pause in US assistance to community programmes and drop-in centres means tens of thousands will lose access to critical services such as HIV testing, ART, PrEP and screenings for tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infections,” said the report.

On the closure of drop-in centres, the report stated: “Most drop-in centres for key populations are closed, with only one in Gaborone partly open. This closure affects safe spaces for key populations, potentially leading to treatment default.”

“Increased workload for government staff may hinder adequate monitoring of adherence and retention for clients on treatment. There is a risk of losing trained staff, which could lead to poorer service quality.”

Alternative service provision

Despite the challenges, the report noted that the government has set up a Joint Oversight Committee Task Team in collaboration with civil society organisations (CSOs) and other partners to monitor the impacts of the US aid suspension and to develop solutions to the problem.

According to UNAIDS, the Ministry of Health is working with CSOs to ensure alternative service provision to clients whose usual drop-in centres are closed.

“Measures are being put in place to ensure that CSO-provided services that have been closed collaborate with government-funded CSOs and refer clients to government facilities,” the UNAIDS report noted.

International partners

“However, demand creation related to vertical transmission and pediatric HIV has been affected. UNAIDS is facilitating regular dialogues of CSOs to assess the situation and collectively decide on mitigating measures.”

The report concluded that the involvement of UNAIDS and other international partners will strengthen Botswana’s HIV response in the long term.

