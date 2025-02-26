How Govt Neglect Crippled NGOs

In what can only be described as a case of dereliction of duty, the CEO of the African Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Partnerships (ACHAP), Dr Khumo Seipone, has disclosed that if the government had not disregarded the 2017 national policy guidelines on social contracting for NGOs – which were designed to lessen dependence of NGOs on foreign aid and establish a sustainable funding model – many NGOs would not be as stranded, underfunded, and fighting for survival as they currently are in the wake of recent foreign aid cuts. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports

Former Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health and now CEO of the African Comprehensive HIV/AIDS Partnerships (ACHAP), Dr Khumo Seipone, has revealed that the government’s failure to support the 2017 national policy guidelines on social contracting for NGOs has played a pivotal role in their current crisis.

Designed to reduce reliance on foreign aid and create a more sustainable funding model, the policy was left by the wayside, depriving many NGOs of support and ultimately leaving them vulnerable, underfunded and struggling to survive in the wake of recent cuts to foreign aid.

According to Dr Seipone, under this framework, “each government ministry was expected to create sector-specific funding plans to support NGOs involved in expanding government programs”. The strategy emphasised the importance of domestic funding to ensure long-term viability of NGOs.

Final nail in the coffin

If adopted and executed properly, it would have strengthened the role of NGOs in national development. However, bureaucratic inefficiencies, shifting political priorities, and a lack of commitment prevented the initiative from materialising.

As a result, many NGOs that had relied on international funding face financial struggles, with some shutting down completely. According to many in the NGOs sphere, the new American administration’s move to cut aid was not only the final nail in the coffin but a serious wake-up call.

In an interview with this publication, Dr Seipone lamented the lost opportunity, stressing that “had the government implemented the guidelines, Botswana would not be in its current predicament where NGOs are struggling to stay afloat due to diminishing foreign aid”.

Levies

She said the warning signs of an impending disaster were always evident but were ignored. Even PEPFAR, a key partner in health funding, had been reducing its support by between 10 and 14 percent annually.

Dr Seipone also pointed out that “international funding models require governments to equally co-fund global initiatives, which is something that Botswana had failed to do over the years and what led to the collapse of many NGOs in critical sectors like health and education”.

Asked how the co-funding was to be achieved, she said “ministries were advised to develop sector-specific priorities, engage NGOs and look into possibilities of using levies, among other means, to support NGOs, which are actually doing the work on behalf of the government”.

“They want tax incentives”

According to Dr Seipone, one of the reasons that Botswana’s NGOs are struggling is that the private sector is not supportive.

“In the past, the private sector has openly told us that there is need for policy and legal reforms to encourage collaboration between the private sector and NGOs, to drive social and community development,” she said. “They want tax incentives.

“In developed countries, private sector support for NGOs is facilitated through tax incentives, regulatory support, public-private partnerships, and corporate social responsibility programmes, among others. The time has come for us to bring them on board because the government can’t do it alone.”

Responding to these concerns, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Professor Oatlhokwa Nkomazana, acknowledged the issue and promised to revisit the matter.

Grim

“I am aware of the concerns raised by Dr Seipone regarding funding of NGOs and sustainability,” she said. “Unfortunately, I was not yet with the ministry when these national guidelines were established and don’t know much about them. But I will make time to familiarise myself with them.”

The decline in NGO funding has had a devastating impact, particularly on programmes related to HIV/AIDS, maternal health and youth empowerment. These organisations have long played a crucial role in supplementing government efforts, hence experts are concerned that their struggles will weaken community-driven development initiatives.

Observers say the government’s failure to implement its own funding guidelines raises concerns about its commitment to sustainable development. NGOs recently published a report highlighting the dire state they are in, revealing a grim situation.

Significant cost

Several organisations have actually shut down, leaving staff unemployed and stranded while essential health services have been disrupted.

Despite these challenges, the Ministry of Health has reassured the public that they have the situation under control. It has already met with civil society representatives to discuss a course for the future.

The ministry has committed to doing everything possible to protect essential services, although some economists warn that the necessary interventions may come at significant cost to the government.