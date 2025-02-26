Unlocking Healing and Growth: A Transformative Experience Awaits

Boitumelo Keoagile, Director at Boity Experiential Events: “This is more than an event; it’s a movement towards healing and personal fulfilment”

GAZETTE REPORTER

On 29 March 2025 at the Grand Palm Hotel’s GICC, Boity Experiential Events will deliver a groundbreaking experience with Unlock Your Power to Heal: A Self-Care Journey to Personal Development and Fulfillment.

Running from 9am to 5pm, the event promises a holistic approach to healing, self-care and personal transformation.

Known for curating sophisticated themed gatherings like the Mother’s Day Brunch, Boity Experiential Events is elevating its vision by focusing on mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

“This is an opportunity for deep personal reflection, meaningful mentorship and powerful networking,” Boitumelo Keoagile, Director at Boity Experiential Events told Time Out.

“It’s a space designed to help individuals unlock their full potential in a supportive and inspiring environment.”

A powerful lineup

Attendees can expect an enriching programme featuring thought leaders and professionals who will explore key aspects of healing, resilience and self-discovery.

South African media personality and entrepreneur, Mpoomy Ledwaba, will be among the speakers and will discuss Empowering Purposeful Living and host a special book signing.

Deliwe Manyala will delve into Navigating Career Wounds: Inspiring Growth Through Adversity, while Mother K Masire will shed light on Cultivating a Mindful and Holistic Well-Being Culture.

The psychological impact of trauma will take centre stage with a discussion led by Kingdom Bob Kebaitse. Media personality Gaona Dintwe will address Navigating Conception-Related Challenges, a deeply personal and often unspoken topic.

Meanwhile, Tshepiso Manga and Nyasha Mareya will explore Rediscovering Our Identity After Loss, a conversation crucial for those seeking renewal after personal hardships.

An atmosphere of inspiration and celebration

Beyond the thought-provoking discussions, attendees will be treated to an uplifting entertainment lineup. South African singer Brenden Praise and renowned DJ Kellz will set the tone with a soulful fusion of Gospel, R&B and inspirational melodies.

The event has attracted strong sponsorship from prestigious brands, including The Grand Palm Hotel, Casino & Convention Resort; Exclusive Books; Hats by Bells; Anue Medical Spa; Digital Planet; Mercedes-Benz; Candy Media; Yarona FM; and Air Botswana.

With everything designed to leave guests rejuvenated, revitalised and re-energised, this exclusive event is set to be a transformative experience.

“We can’t wait to host you,” said Keoagile. “This is more than an event; it’s a movement towards healing and personal fulfilment.”