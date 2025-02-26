Rhapsody’s, The Art Lab Collaborate for Adult Colouring 

Guests will get to enjoy good company and great food, sip on drinks and immerse themselves in the calming art of colouring. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

In a first-of-its-kind event, Rhapsody’s Phakalane will transform into a haven of colour, creativity and calm as it hosts the Adult Colouring event on Saturday, 8 March in collaboration with The Art Lab.

Designed as a space for relaxation and self-expression, the event aims to introduce adult colouring as a fun, mindful, and stress-relieving activity.

Speaking in an interview, the founder of The Art Lab, Loretta Mekgwe, described the event as an opportunity for people to unwind in a sophisticated, yet laid-back environment.

A moment of mindfulness

“We want attendees to enjoy good company and great food, sip on drinks and immerse themselves in the calming art of colouring,” she said. “It’s about stepping away from the fast-paced routine and embracing a moment of mindfulness.”

More than just a creative exercise, adult colouring has gained popularity for its ability to promote relaxation and mental well-being. “This event is an extension of The Art Lab’s mission to support creative growth and well-being,” Mekgwe noted.

“Colouring activates the creative parts of the brain, offering a meditative experience that allows people to focus on the present moment without the pressure of being ‘perfect’ at art.”

Something for everyone

To ensure an enriching experience, participants will have access to a range of artistic styles and themes, from intricate mandalas to whimsical fantasy landscapes.

“Whether you prefer structured patterns or more free-flowing designs, there will be something for everyone,” said Mekgwe.

Experienced artists will also be available to provide tips on shading, blending and colour choices, ensuring that even first-timers feel at ease.

Taste, colour and creativity

Joan Richardson, Events & Marketing Manager for Rhapsody’s, has expressed excitement about “this is a first-of-its-kind event”.

“The response has been impressive,” she told Time Out. “Our patrons are eager to explore something new, and we hope to make this a regular feature.”

With a ticket price of P450, attendees will enjoy music from DJ Romeo and receive art supplies, a selected brunch option, and one beverage, ensuring a complete sensory experience of taste, colour and creativity.