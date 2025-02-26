BCF Suspends Chess Tourney 

Financial constraints have led to postponement of a crucial tourney that is vital for picking the senior national chess team

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Originally scheduled for 1st and 2nd March, the first qualifiers for the 2025 Metropolitan Life Chess Championships have been postponed because the tournament’s longtime sponsor, Metropolitan Life Botswana, has yet to confirm its financial commitment for this year’s edition.

“It was supposed to be held this weekend but the sponsor has not yet responded to the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) regarding their sponsorship for this year,” an informed source told The Botswana Gazette.

“Every year, BCF submits a proposal for a one-year sponsorship but they are still waiting for a response for this year.”

Significant setback

BCF spokesperson Goitsemodimo Makgatle confirmed the postponement but did not elaborate.

“The qualifiers have been postponed to a later date, which will be communicated in due course,” she said. “Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

The event plays a crucial role in the selection process for Botswana’s senior national chess team, making its delay a significant setback for the sport.

But despite the uncertainty, Makgatle acknowledged Metropolitan Life Botswana’s longstanding support.

Sponsorship dilemma

“Loyalty is a rare commodity these days, and having someone in your corner like them is definitely something to be grateful for,” she said.

The sponsorship dilemma comes at a time when Botswana chess is already grappling with financial constraints.

The national league was not held last year due to financial constraints following suspension of funding by a major sponsor, Debswana.

“We previously ran the league through Debswana sponsorship,” Makgatle said. “But since it was halted, we have not been able to do that.”