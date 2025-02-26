BTTA Expands Membership And Bolsters Coaching

The federation welcomed 13 new members during its recent online Ordinary Congress and had two of its top coaches obtain International Table Tennis Federation Level 3 certification in Tunisia

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a milestone achievement of expanding the sport’s reach and strengthening its foundation, the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has welcomed 13 new members during its recently held online Ordinary Congress.

The president BTTA, Kudzanani Motswagole has hailed the development as a testament to the growing interest in table tennis across Botswana.

“This is a major achievement for us as an association because it reflects the steady rise of table tennis in the country,” he said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that our sport reaches even greater heights.”

More accessible

The congress, attended by all 10 BTTA affiliates with voting rights, served as a platform for crucial discussions on the future of table tennis.

According to Motswagole, the addition of new members will not only expand the association’s footprint but will also contribute to its broader vision of making table tennis more accessible.

“Our goal is to develop and nurture talent from the grassroots to elite levels, and having more members strengthens our ability to achieve that,” he said.

Significant milestone

As BTTA looks to the future, it is focusing on international competitions and grassroots development programmes. Officials believe the growing membership will provide a stronger foundation for these initiatives.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, BTTA has announced that two of its top coaches, Boitshwarelo Butale and Kealeboga Keitseng, have successfully attained International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 3 certification.

The two recently completed their high-performance coaching course in Tunisia and returned home last weekend.

Coaching infrastructure

“Their achievement marks a significant milestone for Botswana Table Tennis Association as we continue to strengthen our coaching standards and develop elite players,” said BTTA in a statement.

“With their newly acquired expertise, Butale and Keitseng are expected to play a key role in enhancing high-performance training programmes and preparing athletes for international competitions.”

Motswagole emphasised the importance of well-trained coaches in advancing the sport. “The backbone of any sport is its coaching infrastructure,” he noted.

Inclusivity

“Having Level 3-certified coaches puts us in a stronger position to develop top-tier players who can compete on the global stage.”

With its membership expanding and a growing pool of highly-qualified coaches, BTTA is positioning itself as a force in regional and international table tennis.

The association remains steadfast in its mission to promote inclusivity, strengthening its structures and creating opportunities for athletes, coaches and administrators alike.