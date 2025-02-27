Retired Army Chief Condemns Killing of Civilians by Soldiers

Former Commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), General (rtd) Gaolathe Galebotswe, has described as “cowardly” and “a symptom of deep moral decay” the alarming rise of soldiers being involved in killing civilians and called for urgent intervention that includes mental health support for soldiers. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports

Former Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, General Gaolathe Galebotswe, has strongly condemned the increasing cases of soldiers using firearms on unarmed civilians.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette following recent killings involving BDF personnel, General Galebotswe described the phenomenon as “a tragic and unacceptable conduct” and urged “immediate action, including professional counselling and psychological support for soldiers”.

“A soldier’s duty is to protect the nation, its people and its interests,” he said. “Their role is to defend the country’s sovereignty from internal and external threats, guided by discipline, professionalism and a strict code of conduct.

Reputation

“What we are seeing today – soldiers turning their weapons on defenceless civilians, is an act of cowardice and a sign of moral decay. This issue needs urgent national attention.”

He emphasised the need for the BDF to prioritise mental health support, warning that “these incidents tarnish the military’s reputation and disgrace the nation”.

Asked whether failures or lapses in firearm security within the BDF could be a factor, General Galebotswe dismissed the idea. “The army enforces strict firearm handling protocols,” he said.

“When someone is determined to commit a crime, it is difficult to prevent it. The real issue is not firearm security but a deeper societal problem.”

Broader social decay

The retired general linked the rising violence within the army to broader social decay, noting that similar brutal acts of violence are occurring outside the military, especially against women and children.

Addressing gender-based violence, General Galebotswe condemned the senseless killing of women over failed relationships.

“No circumstance justifies murdering a woman because she chooses to leave a relationship,” he said. “This is a twisted abuse of masculinity because men were given strength to protect, not to harm.”

Lack of critical thinking

Recalling the time when he joined the army, General Galebotswe spoke of how “our brothers we found in the BDF always taught us” the prevailing philosophy among them. “Seja monna ha se mo hetse,” he said, which loosely means that spending on a woman does not impoverish a man.

He highlighted how older soldiers always shared stories of how they had supported women who later left them “We accepted it as part of life,” said the retired general. “What we are seeing now also looks like lack of critical thinking.”

In just two weeks, two BDF soldiers have been involved in fatal incidents. One killed his alleged girlfriend while another set a house on fire, killing three people in the homestead after a failed attempt on a police officer’s life.