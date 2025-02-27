Zaron Cosmetics Extends Footprint to Botswana

Conceived in the UK in 2010 before launching in Nigeria in 2011, the brand that was created by a woman of colour for women of colour has since expanded to 16 countries and continues to grow. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

One of Africa’s fastest-growing beauty brands, Zaron Cosmetics, has officially announced its expansion plans into Botswana and has hosted a brunch in Gaborone as a step to that end.

In collaboration with the Aesthetics and Beauty Industry Council of Botswana (ABICOB), the cosmetics powerhouse is set to revolutionise the local beauty landscape with its range of products tailored specifically for women of colour.

Speaking in an interview at the brunch over the weekend, Zaron Cosmetics’ Amen Ajayi, stated that Zaron was created by a woman of colour for women of colour.

In a couple of weeks

Originally conceived in Leeds, UK in 2010 before launching in Lagos, Nigeria in 2011, the brand has since expanded to 16 countries and continues to grow.

“ABICOB is currently making partnerships with different distribution centres to place Zaron in major shops across Botswana,” Ajayi said. “In a couple of weeks, our makeup and skincare products will be available on shelves.

“We identified a gap in the market – many beauty products were not tailored to the needs of women of colour. Zaron fills that gap and exceeds expectations with premium, yet affordable cosmetics.”

Competitive

Ajayi emphasised that the price range caters for medium to high income earners, ensuring that the quality products remain accessible. “We provide premium products at competitive prices so that the average person can afford our makeup and skincare,” she said.

The CEO of ABICOB, Christopher Batsalelwang, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, describing it as a crucial step in positioning Botswana as a key player in the African beauty space.

African beauty brands

“We represent the beauty industry as an expert voice, advocating for benchmark standards and introducing successful African brands into our market,” he said.

“Our vision is to see Botswana’s beauty sector elevated, with proper self-regulation and industry data.

“We aim to empower local communities and working closely with authorities to integrate locally-sourced beauty solutions into mainstream markets.”

Stigma

Adding to the conversation, Miss Botswana director Ben Raletsatsi stressed the importance of shifting perceptions about the beauty industry.

“One of the topics we were set to discuss at the postponed Beauty & Aesthetics Expo was the stigma that beauty is for those who have ‘failed at school’ or its just a ‘joke,’” he said.

“We wanted to unite beauty professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to showcase innovation, creativity and business opportunities in the sector.”

Billion dollar industry

Raletsatsi disclosed that the African beauty and cosmetics industry is billion dollar industry, emphasising that Botswana must seize the opportunity to claim its share.

“The potential is massive,” he said. “If we take this industry seriously, we can create jobs, economic growth and a thriving local beauty ecosystem.”