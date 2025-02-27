Beyond the Imprint: An Exhibition by Contemporary San Artists

The exhibiting artists, representing grandfathers, fathers and sons offer a powerful visual response to the exhibition of Kuru Women Artists held at the National Museum and Art Gallery in late 2024

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

From 1st March to 6th April 2025, Beyond the Imprint: Following the Path of Spoor Through Our Past, Present, and Future, will take centre stage at Linnaeus, Sanitas Tea Garden in Gaborone.

This exhibition by contemporary San artists from the Kuru Art Project offers a powerful visual journey through ancestral paths, changing landscapes, and the evolving identity of the San people.

Curator Anne Gollifer describes the exhibition as a tribute to the significance of the spoor, animal tracks and human footprints that guide the San people through their history and into their future.

Bold storytelling

“Their paintings and prints are a beautiful legacy of their lives,” she said in an interview, emphasising the deep cultural and environmental narratives embedded in the artworks.

Featuring 10 artists and a total of 31 works on canvas alongside a selection of reduction lino prints, the exhibition will showcase the artistic evolution of the Kuru Art Project.

These artists – representing grandfathers, fathers and sons – offer a powerful visual response to the recent Kuru Women Artists exhibition presented by ReCurate at the National Museum and Art Gallery in late 2024.

Animals and humans

While San artists have exhibited their works before, this showcase stands apart for its bold storytelling and intricate craftsmanship.

The paintings and prints depict the intertwined lives of animals and humans where both are seen as the hunted and the hunters. The themes reflect not just survival but also a deep spiritual connection to nature.

Bringing this exhibition to Gaborone ensures that San art reaches a diverse audience, spanning both the public and private sectors. Hosted by the Art Residency Centre (ARC), the month-long exhibition at Sanitas Tea Garden will provide access to a growing contemporary art scene in Botswana.

ARC’s extensive social media platforms will further amplify the reach of these artists, placing their work on the radar of both national and international collectors.

Identity and spirituality

Gollifer has highlighted the importance of this visibility, stating: “San art carries a sensibility of loss that resonates deeply in today’s world where migration and climate change continue to reshape human experiences.”

The exhibition serves as a reminder of the San people’s resilience and artistic mastery, capturing the essence of their identity, spirituality and enduring connection to the land.

When audiences step into the exhibition, they will not only witness the evolution of San art but will also feel the imprint of a culture that has walked these landscapes for centuries, leaving behind stories in every brushstroke.