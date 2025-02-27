Decisive Action Anticipated As FNB Premiership Resumes Tonight 

Nearly a week after the tempest that left stadia across the country inundated, the Botswana Premier League is fairly confident that the remaining fixtures can go on undisturbed but will be following the forecasts and keeping an eye on the sky

GAZETTE REPORTER

After a week of considerable uncertainty due to severe flooding, Botswana’s top-flight football league is set to resume today.

According to the communications officer of Botswana Premier League, Mosimanegape Tshoswane, the league was put on hold due to torrential rains across the country that left several stadia waterlogged.

Speaking in a brief telephone interview, Tshoswane confirmed that matches will proceed as planned while a close look at the weather will be maintained.

First set today

“We will keep track of the forecasts and assess precipitation, rescheduling fixtures when necessary,” he said.

The decision to resume comes amid concerns about conditions of stadia and player and spectator safety, but football authorities are confident that the remaining fixtures can be completed without disruption.

The first set of rescheduled fixtures will kick off at 5pm today when Security Systems host Orapa United at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng and Matebele FC take on Mochudi Centre Chiefs at GU Stadium in Gaborone.

Action in F/town

This weekend’s fixtures will see a full round of matches as teams return to action. On Saturday, Security Systems will face Jwaneng Galaxy at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng while TAFIC FC will take on Sua Flamingoes at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

Extension Gunners will face Township Rollers at Lobatse Sports Complex in a high-stakes fixture for both sides, Orapa United will take on Matebele FC at Itekeng Stadium in Orapa while VTM FC is set to clash with Chadibe FC at VTM Arena in Metsimotlhabe.

In fixtures crucial for gaining momentum in the league standings, Gaborone United will host Flamengo Santos at GU Stadium in Gaborone while Morupule Wanderers will go head-to-head with Nico United at Palapye Stadium.

Title race and relegation battle

The weekend’s final fixture will take place on Sunday when BDF XI welcomes Mochudi Centre Chiefs at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

With the league entering a crucial phase, these matches could have a significant impact on the title race and relegation battle.

Township Rollers and Jwaneng Galaxy are among the frontrunners while teams like Matebele FC and Chadibe FC are fighting to avoid a drop.

All weekend fixtures will kick off at 4pm.