Saleshando: Oversight Won’t Pause For Excitement Over New Govt

In a live radio interview streamed on the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Facebook page yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, urged the nation to set aside the “honeymoon phase” following the recent change in government and to focus on the pressing work ahead

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will remain committed to its oversight role as the official opposition in Parliament and continue to offer alternatives to the ruling UDC despite the current enthusiasm over the newly-elected government, the president of the BCP, Dumelang Saleshando, has said.

Saleshando – who is the Leader of the Opposition after the BCP emerged second in the recent general elections – acknowledged the excitement of Batswana about the change of administration, saying it is a sentiment shared by the BCP.

Delayed cabinet appointments

However, he warned against prolonged celebration, emphasising that Botswana faces significant challenges that demand immediate attention. “The elections have passed and we should all get down to work,” he stated, cautioning that “the country’s issues are too extensive to delay action”.

He addressed the apparent delay in President Duma Boko’s cabinet appointments and expressed concern over the time taken to form a new government.

“The president has been in power for over 10 days now but the country is still running without cabinet ministers, and this is done by a government preaching urgency,” he said, calling it a disconnect between rhetoric and action.

No power-sharing deal

He stated that the BCP has prepared a shadow cabinet to maintain its commitment to governance and oversight and is awaiting the full formation of the ruling party’s government.

Saleshando stated that the BCP will not enter into any power-sharing arrangement with the ruling party, underscoring the need to maintain an independent opposition.

“Who will provide oversight to the ruling party if we are all in a power-sharing deal? That would weaken our democracy and the effectiveness of Parliament,” he said.

Past enthusiasm for Masisi

Reflecting on past experiences, Saleshando recalled the initial enthusiasm when former president Mokgweetsi Masisi assumed office only to face public disappointment later.

“When President Masisi succeeded Khama, there was national excitement, with people chanting, ‘Leave Masisi to rule.’ The same people would later boo him on his way out of power,” he said.

Clarifying the role of the opposition

Responding to critics who view the opposition’s continued oversight as oppositional rather than constructive, Saleshando stated: “Contrary to some criticism, we are not there to oppose but to provide oversight and offer alternatives.

“We have the UDC in power today because when the BDP was in power, there was an alternative; and when Batswana lost hope in the BDP, they voted for that alternative.”

He added that the BCP’s contributions in Parliament have positively impacted Batswana, citing tax exemptions for first-time homebuyers as a motion previously championed by the BCP Parliament.

“So we will continue in our duty to oversee the government’s actions and ensure that the voice of the opposition remains strong in Botswana’s democratic process,” he concluded.

