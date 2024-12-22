Saleshando Requests Courtesy Meeting With Boko

Says they need to have a constructive conversation about the future of Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has formally written to the Minister of State, Moeti Mohwasa requesting a courtesy meeting with President Duma Boko.

In a podcast interview recently, Saleshando expressed his intention to congratulate the President on his leadership and discuss key national priority areas.

Saleshando emphasised that such a meeting aims to foster dialogue between the two political leaders and facilitate a constructive conversation on issues that are important for the future of Botswana.

Priority areas

He said the meeting would also provide an opportunity to share his views on priority areas that need attention, both from the perspective of the opposition and in the context of national development.

Saleshando has called the UDC to deliver on its manifesto pledges to the nation, warning that failure to do so would amount to deceptive advertising on the 2024 campaign trail. He promised to give the UDC 100 days to settle after which the government should brace itself to be held to account.

Meanwhile, President Duma Boko has promised to turn things around for a better future for Batswana. His government holds that it inherited a troubled national fiscus from the Botswana Democratic Party, which was in power for 59 years.