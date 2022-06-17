SUPERSPORT UNITED KEEPING TABS ON GAOLAOLWE

Township Rollers and Zebras defender Mosha Gaolaolwe has at-
tracted the interest of DSTV Premiership side Supersport United.
The South African club has formally expressed their willingness
to sign the player in the recently opened international transfer window.
Gazette Sport had previously reported that a previously unnamed South
African club was courting Gaolaolwe but sources close to the player have
informed this publication that the Pretoria based outfit is the only foreign
club locked in talks to sign him.
Gaolaolwe is currently under contract at Rollers until June 2024, his
current contract was extended in June last year. Under contract, Gaolaol-
we is set to command a transfer fee and both clubs are currently thrashing
out a deal that could be confirmed before July.
The move could see Gaolaolwe forming a defensive partnership with
countryman Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has already established himself
as the cornerstone of the club’s defence in recent years. The two already
have an understanding at national team level and they could potentially
recreate that pairing for Matsatsantsa next season.
Rollers’ management team has always maintained its willingness to
allow their players to secure moves abroad as long as their transfer valu-
ation of players attracting foreign market interest has been met. Rollers
remains the country’s most prolific club in terms of exporting talent to
South Africa.
Over the years the club has sold local players such as Ditlhokwe, Boitu-
melo Mafoko, Mogogi Gabonamong, Phenyo Mongala, Mogakolodi
Ngele and Kabelo Dambe to name a few. Gaolaolwe has already experi-
enced South African football after playing for TS Galaxy who were pre-
viously in the Glad Africa Championship (First Division). His TS Galaxy
was prematurely ended as a result of contractual problems
