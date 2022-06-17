SUPERSPORT UNITED KEEPING TABS ON GAOLAOLWE

Township Rollers and Zebras defender Mosha Gaolaolwe has at-

tracted the interest of DSTV Premiership side Supersport United.

The South African club has formally expressed their willingness

to sign the player in the recently opened international transfer window.

Gazette Sport had previously reported that a previously unnamed South

African club was courting Gaolaolwe but sources close to the player have

informed this publication that the Pretoria based outfit is the only foreign

club locked in talks to sign him.

Gaolaolwe is currently under contract at Rollers until June 2024, his

current contract was extended in June last year. Under contract, Gaolaol-

we is set to command a transfer fee and both clubs are currently thrashing

out a deal that could be confirmed before July.

The move could see Gaolaolwe forming a defensive partnership with

countryman Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has already established himself

as the cornerstone of the club’s defence in recent years. The two already

have an understanding at national team level and they could potentially

recreate that pairing for Matsatsantsa next season.

Rollers’ management team has always maintained its willingness to

allow their players to secure moves abroad as long as their transfer valu-

ation of players attracting foreign market interest has been met. Rollers

remains the country’s most prolific club in terms of exporting talent to

South Africa.

Over the years the club has sold local players such as Ditlhokwe, Boitu-

melo Mafoko, Mogogi Gabonamong, Phenyo Mongala, Mogakolodi

Ngele and Kabelo Dambe to name a few. Gaolaolwe has already experi-

enced South African football after playing for TS Galaxy who were pre-

viously in the Glad Africa Championship (First Division). His TS Galaxy

was prematurely ended as a result of contractual problems