Prince Moitoi finally joins BPF

• His application to BDP was rejected last year

• Says his wife decides freely with whom to associate

Former minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi’s husband, Prince

Moitoi, has joined the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) following

an unsuccessful application to re-join his wife’s party, the Botswana Demo-

cratic Party (BDP). “I can confirm that I am now a card carrying member of the Botswana

Patriotic Front,” Prince Moitoi said in an interview with this publication.

Moitoi’s application for re-admission to the ruling BDP last year

sparked controversy in the Serowe South over suspicions that he may be

a BPF plant. He applied for readmission to the BDP following his wife Pelonomi’s decision to reaffirm her BDP membership after her unsuccessful bid to challenge President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the presidency of the BDP in an election that she called a sham.

Asked if his wife will be joining him at the BPF, Moitoi answered in the negative.

“Madam Moitoi does not automatically associate with those with whom

I associate,” he said. “She makes conscious decisions about whom she associates with as has been the case in the past where we held memberships of different political parties.”

A conflict of some sort has always been suggested by some political observers who posit that the couple’s association with different parties will always create problems and suspicions around loyalty and spousal support.

