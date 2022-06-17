DPP Withdraws Kgosi Charges

• State drops charges of exposing spies against Kgosi
• Sources say Kgosi may sue state for defamation
The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)
has decided to withdraw charges against for-
mer chief spy Issac Kgosi in a case in which
the DPP accused Kgosi of obstructing, assaulting
and revealing the identities of secret service agents.
On Monday this week, the DPP informed the court that
the state will no longer pursue the case against Kgosi. The
founding head of DISS was charged with obstructing of-
ficers and staff contrary to Section 23 of Intelligence and
Security Service Act but Kgosi has always disputed the
charges.
But the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Toyak-
gosi, did not state the reasons for withdrawing the charges.
Sources say the state had run out of time to gather enough
evidence to support the charges. At some point last year,
Kgosi complained that the state was dragging its feet in
the matter.
Meanwhile, sources close to Kgosi say he may sue the
state for defamation yet again. Kgosi currently has two
cases in which he is suing the state for unlawful detention
upon his arrival from Israel at Sir Seretse Khama Airport
in January 2019 and for defamation in the “Butterfly” case
in which he was implicated.
He is demanding retraction of claims by the state and
P35 million in compensation for defamation.