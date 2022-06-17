DPP Withdraws Kgosi Charges

• State drops charges of exposing spies against Kgosi

• Sources say Kgosi may sue state for defamation

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

has decided to withdraw charges against for-

mer chief spy Issac Kgosi in a case in which

the DPP accused Kgosi of obstructing, assaulting

and revealing the identities of secret service agents.

On Monday this week, the DPP informed the court that

the state will no longer pursue the case against Kgosi. The

founding head of DISS was charged with obstructing of-

ficers and staff contrary to Section 23 of Intelligence and

Security Service Act but Kgosi has always disputed the

charges.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Toyak-

gosi, did not state the reasons for withdrawing the charges.

Sources say the state had run out of time to gather enough

evidence to support the charges. At some point last year,

Kgosi complained that the state was dragging its feet in

the matter.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kgosi say he may sue the

state for defamation yet again. Kgosi currently has two

cases in which he is suing the state for unlawful detention

upon his arrival from Israel at Sir Seretse Khama Airport

in January 2019 and for defamation in the “Butterfly” case

in which he was implicated.

He is demanding retraction of claims by the state and

P35 million in compensation for defamation.