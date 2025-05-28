TEXAS BEEF BACK ON THE MENU

PAC hearing suggests Masisi’s US Cattle Procurement might have been illegal.

According to the Perm Sec in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Kabelo Ebineng, inspite of the much-vaunted improvement of the national herd from acquisition of cattle breeds from the United States and Australia by the BDP government last year, little has been realised in that regard and the procurement was not a part of any budget approved by Parliament

GAZETTE REPORTER

The controversial procurement of breeding cattle from the United States and Australia that drew much national attention last year was not budgeted for and may have violated procurement laws and procedures.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this week, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Kabelo Ebineng, stunned lawmakers when he admitted that the high-profile purchase – valued at P51 million – was never part of any budget passed by Parliament.

Responding to a pointed question from PAC member and MP for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile, Ebineng conceded that the cattle purchase was not included in the Appropriation Bill and thus constituted an unlawful expenditure.

Low uptake of semen

“We do not have those powers (to vary Bills), and we didn’t vary the Bill,” he stated. “It was unlawful.”

He disclosed that while the cattle have been delivered, the ministry is yet to realise the intended value of the acquisition. He cited a low uptake of semen from the imported breeding bulls as one of the challenges.

The revelation has reignited public debate over the procurement, which was previously presented by then President Mokgweetsi Masisi as a bold step towards revitalising Botswana’s livestock industry.

Production of germplasm

When receiving the 162 breeding cattle from Texas last year, Masisi said the acquisition was part of a broader strategy to improve cattle genetics, boost the national herd, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global beef markets.

“These cattle will be used in the production of germplasm in the form of embryos and semen for both local and export markets,” Masisi said.

The American consignment included106 White Brahman bulls, 21 White Brahman heifers, 4 Red Brahman bulls, 2 Black Angus and 2 Red Angus bulls, 5 Charolais bulls, 5 Brangus bulls, 10 Beefmaster bulls, and 7 Santa Gertrudis bulls.

Ministerial oversight

From Australia, the consignment comprised150 breeding dairy goats, 92 breeding beef cattle including 2 Black Angus bulls and 6 heifers, 6 Red Angus heifers, 1 Red Brahman and 5 heifers, 5 Charolais heifers, 2 Red Factor Charolais and 4 heifers, 3 Limousine bulls and 4 heifers, 5 Droughtmaster bulls and 13 heifers.

Concerns remain about whether the procurement process adhered to public finance management regulations and whether the country will recoup value from the cattle.

The PAC is expected to continue probing government ministries and departments, with questions regarding accountability, ministerial oversight, and potential violations of the Public Finance Management Act.