Lekompo Fever to Hit the Pans 

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Nata will become redolent with a thrilling soundscape when the inaugural

Makgadikgadi Salt Pans music event takes centre stage at Nata Bird Sanctuary on 31 May.

A celebration of rhythm, movement and cultural fusion, the show promises to ignite the village of Nata and its environs with one of Southern Africa’s fastest-growing musical genres in lekompo.

This is a genre birthed in South Africa’s Limpopo province that soon took local airwaves by storm with its hypnotic drum loops and vibrant vocals, earning it the status of a musical movement.

“Lekompo is trending in Nata”

Though still relatively new to Botswana’s live performance scene, its digital footprint has proven massive, particularly among the youth. “Lekompo is trending in Nata and its surroundings,” said Makgadikgadi Salt Pans music event organiser, Barulaganye Letang, in a telephone interview.

“That’s why we thought we should book these artists to perform. It must be noted that this event is for the people of Nata because we thought, why not give them the music that they like?”

Letang emphasised that while the festival is grounded in local tastes, fans from across Botswana are welcome. “This is not to say we don’t welcome people from other areas,” he added.

Stage showdown

Headlining the event are Lekompo heavyweights Shandesh of Sdudla or Slender fame, Janesh of the viral hit Ngwanaka, Kharishma of Fly High Lekompo fame, and Abi Wa Mampela.

The artists are expected to arrive as early as tomorrow (Thursday) with Letang noting that “confirmation videos” will soon be released on social media.

Yet the visiting artists won’t hoard all the attention. Sharing the stagein turn will be beloved local acts such as Charma Gal, Chokoma and crowd-favourite Juu Matere. Other acts include Khoisan, Lizibo, Lioness Ratang, and Leb Gee, making the night a melting pot of musical flavors.

For the people

Tickets are priced at an accessible P100 for general admission. “We priced it like that to make sure we accommodate the very people this event is for,” said Letang.

He took advantage of the interview to assure attendees of security. “We are blending guards and bouncers to ensure top-notch safety,”he said

With the pans as a backdrop and rhythm in the air, Nata is poised for a night to remember.