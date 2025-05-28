US Teams Join Ditsala

BaSotho and Zambians will join Americans from four US state universities in Gaborone for the inaugural Ditsala Volleyball Tournament this winter for what is intended to be an annual jamboree



GAZETTE REPORTER

Four university volleyball teams from the United States will come to Botswana to take part in the inaugural Ditsala Tournament that is set for 31 May 31 to 1st June 1 at a venue yet to be announced.

The event will also feature a Botswana select side, the national women’s Under 20 team, a team from Zambia, and one from Lesotho.

Self-sponsored

The US will be Alabama State University, Morgan State University, Winston-Salem State University, and Bowie State University.

“This is a self-sponsored tournament,” said Tsoseletso Magang, president of the Botswana Volleyball Federation, in a telephone interview. “It does not have sponsors, but the plan is for it to have sponsors in future editions as we want it to be held yearly.”

Exclusively for women

Magang emphasised that the tournament is exclusively for women. “Our aim is to keep our calendar active at all times,” she added. “We want our players to constantly engage in high-level competition.”

The tournament will evolve into a cornerstone of women’s volleyball in the region, helping foster international ties and grow the sport locally.

