Tlokweng Council Apportions P334m for Building Internal Roads

Roads to cover Letlapeng, Maratanang, Metlhabeng and Lenganeng

Project includes stormwater drainage system and solar street lights

Asphalt Botswana awarded the tender for 25km road project

PHENYO MOLEFE

In a significant infrastructure development, Tlokweng Sub-District Council has set P334,899,999.53 million aside for a 25-kilometre internal road construction project.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held at Maratanang Ward on 30 June 2023, marking the official start of the project that has been awarded to Asphalt Botswana.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of Tlokweng Sub-District Council, Collen Mochotlhi, noted: “This road construction project will not only enable smoother and more efficient transportation but will also incorporate essential elements such as stormwater drainage and street lights.”

With the consultancy services awarded to CISTRUS Consultants/William Lee Associates on 9 May 2022, Asphalt Botswana has the responsibility for the physical construction.

Two-year timeframe

The project is estimated to be completed within a two-year timeframe and includes construction of 25 kilometres of bitumen roads, incorporating essential features such as stormwater drainage and solar lighting.

“Construction of the internal roads will enable our communities to have reliable amenities needed to drive the economy,” said the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Setlhabelo Modukanele, who was the Guest of Honour at the ground-breaking ceremony.

The integration of stormwater drainage systems will address potential flooding and ensure durability and sustainability of the roads while solar lighting along the road network will enhance safety and security for motorists and pedestrians, particularly at night.