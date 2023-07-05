Masisi Could Reshuffle Cabinet Before Primaries

Morwaeng, Dikoloti, Rakgare and Molebatsi believed to have fallen out of favour with the President

Some ministers accused of attempts to topple Vice President and ‘the President’s men

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is reportedly considering reshuffling his cabinet ahead of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primaries for the next general elections next year.

Highly-placed sources in the ruling BDP say the President may make changes at the

Ministries of State President, Health, Sports and Agriculture.

Reports suggest that Kabo Morwaeng, Edwin Dikoloti, Tumiso Rakgare and Molebatsi Molebatsi are among ministers who are believed to have fallen out of favour with Masisi. “Morwaeng is likely to be demoted to a junior ministry,” says a source.

Mistrust and backstabbing

“It seems Masisi has learned about his presidential aspirations and believes it could create a lot of unease and tensions both in the party and in the cabinet. As for the others, they might be dropped completely from the cabinet.”

Morwaeng has denied habouring any presidential ambitions.

It is also alleged that there is a growing mistrust and backstabbing inside Masisi’s cabinet. Some ministers have also been accused of attempts to topple Vice President and BDP Chairman Slumber Tsogwane and people believed to be linked with the President’s succession plan.

Any time from September

“We have heard rumours that some are even sponsoring some candidates to challenge those believed to be in Masisi’s good books in the upcoming primary elections,” says the source.

Meanwhile, while a date for the BDP primaries is yet to be decided by the party’s Central Committee, indications are that they will be held any time from September.

Secretary General Kavis Kario recently called for calm and patience among democrats in relation to dates for Bulela di Tswe, as primaries are called in the vernacular.

The Botswana Gazette is informed that the date for the primaries will be announced once the ongoing delimitation consultation is completed.