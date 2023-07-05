440 ACCOUNTANTS SUSPENDED FROM PRACTICE

Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) warns the public and businesses against using suspended accountants

Says it will rehabilitate and help them regain their professional status

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) has suspended a staggering 440 accountants from practice due to non-compliance and warned the public against enlisting their services.

The names of the suspended accountants are listed in the Government Gazette.

Known for its commitment to safeguarding the public interest and maintaining the highest standards in the accounting profession, BICA says “the suspended accountants failed to renew their membership for the year 2023”.

Repercussions

The warning against engaging the affected accountants means repercussions of their mass suspension extends beyond the accountants themselves.

BICA has warned companies that have employed any of the suspended accountants that they will face charges for their role in employing people who are not in compliance with its regulations.

By holding accountants accountable for their actions, the organisation says it aims to safeguard the public interest and protect the reputation of the accounting profession in Botswana.

Exploitation

In the wake of the drastic measures, the affected accountants have complained that BICA is only concerned about compliance but is silent about issues affecting accountants in the industry, such as exploitation and low wages.

Even so, BICA has also announced that it will provide support and guidance to the affected accountants, giving them an opportunity to rectify their non-compliance and to regain their professional status.