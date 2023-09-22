UB and Boitekanelo Forge Healthcare education Partnership

Boitekanelo College, a leading institution in healthcare education, has entered into a historic partnership with the University of Botswana (UB) in a move that is expected to redefine the healthcare landscape and training in Botswana.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Boitekanelo will offer Bachelor of Nursing in partnership with UB.

The primary goal of this partnership,both parties said, is to address the growing demand for highly skilled nursing professionals in Botswana, thus ensuring the nation’s healthcare sector receives the expertise it deserves.

Boitekanelo College, under the leadership of its President, Dr. Tiro Mampane, was established in 2007 and has since then being a force to reckon with in healthcare education. Speaking at the signing of the MoU yesterday, Dr. Mampane expressed his joy at witnessing the realization of the transformative partnership, “it is my hope that this long-awaited development will change lives because it bears testimony to our enduring pursuit of academic excellence.”

Professor David Norris, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, shared his enthusiastic support for this historic partnership, emphasizing the significance of educational institutions coming together to create frameworks that provide transformative opportunities. According to Professor Norris, “these collaborations have the power to make a lasting and positive impact on individuals and communities alike.”

Commenting on the development, the College’s Deputy Provost Academic Services, Professor Abel Pienaar, said: “The timing of this partnership is opportune, coinciding with the college’s expansion plans. This strategic move will open up numerous opportunities for individuals in the health sector, allowing them to enhance and diversify their skills. Consequently, this will contribute to the enrichment of our healthcare workforce and resources.”