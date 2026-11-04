UDC Backbenchers Accuse Cabinet of Disrespect

Ruling party MPs say Cabinet sidelines them on major decisions yet expects their votes and public defence, exposing tensions within the UDC.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Tensions are growing within the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), with backbench MPs accusing Cabinet of disrespecting and sidelining them when they question government decisions.

Mogoditshane North MP and backbench representative Galenawabo Lekau said legislators were frustrated by their exclusion from discussions on important decisions before they are announced publicly.

Shut Out

In an interview, Lekau said MPs often learn of major government developments through the media during parliamentary recess, leaving them unable to explain the decisions to constituents.

He accused Cabinet of turning backbenchers into voting instruments, seeking their support when parliamentary business requires it but excluding them from decisions affecting the electorate.

Rubber Stamps

Lekau said MPs were expected to defend government policies without having been consulted or informed beforehand, weakening their ability to represent constituents and contribute to policymaking.

He also accused Cabinet of targeting legislators who express dissent rather than addressing their concerns.

“It is not like we are anti-government, but rather we want to support government on decisions we are well aware of. We are being disrespected,” he said.

Fee Dispute

The complaints follow Lekau’s criticism of increases in travel document fees, a decision that reportedly angered UDC backbenchers.

The MPs called for the increases to be reversed and for wider consultations. Lekau said Cabinet had not engaged them despite their objections.

Cabinet Responds

Minister for State President and Leader of the House Moeti Mohwasa acknowledged that relations between Cabinet and backbenchers were still developing, saying it would be unreasonable to expect perfection at this stage.

He urged aggrieved MPs to use caucus and party structures, and said Cabinet took their concerns seriously.

“The only wish is that those who might feel otherwise could use the caucus and party platforms to ventilate their grievances. Cabinet takes these concerns seriously and will continue to address grievances whenever they arise to bring harmony and cohesion between itself and the backbench. At the end of the day, we are one with a single mandate,” said Mohwasa.