UDC Backtracks on DIS Role in Govt Procurement

Govt dismisses prior allegations as unsubstantiated

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) appears to have softened its stance on the alleged involvement of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) in government procurement, signaling a shift from its earlier position while in opposition.

FROM OPPOSITION TO RECONSIDERATION

While still in opposition, the UDC, through Leader of the Opposition Dumelang Saleshando, repeatedly accused the DIS of interfering in government procurement, warning that the agency was operating beyond its legal mandate and undermining transparency. In a statement issued at the time, the party said,

“The DIS has become a law unto itself, operating beyond its legal mandate and interfering in key government processes such as procurement, thereby undermining transparency and accountability.”

The party further called for urgent reforms, including increased oversight and a clear limitation of the agency’s powers. These statements came amid controversy over the Maun Water Supply and Sanitation tender, originally awarded to China Jiangsu International and later revoked following DIS advice that the company posed a security threat.

MAUN TENDER CONTROVERSY

In 2018, China Jiangsu International was awarded the P1.568 billion Maun Water Supply and Sanitation tender. However, the award was later revoked, and the tender was re-awarded to the second lowest bidder, Zhengtai Group Botswana, on March 21, 2019, at a contract value exceeding P1.873 billion following the directorate’s involvement.

Despite past criticisms, the Minister of State President Moeti Mohwasa has distanced the government from those assertions. Responding to Saleshando’s questions last week during Parliamentary questions, Mohwasa dismissed the claims as unsubstantiated allegations.

He emphasized that the DIS has no legal authority to award, direct, determine, influence, or cancel procurement decisions, and that its role is strictly limited to providing security-related intelligence to relevant authorities.

SALESHANDO RESPONDS

Saleshando slammed Minister Mohwasa for changing the positions they shared. Responding to Mohwasa in Parliament, he questioned whether he forgot the statement they made while still together in the opposition, he wondered why Mohwasa dismissed the matter as allegations while China Jiangsu took the matter to court and the government was ordered to pay.

INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT IN PROCUREMENT

Mohwasa clarified that institutions such as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) are solely responsible for making independent decisions on government procurement matters, free from influence by the intelligence body.

He also noted that any allegations of improper influence by the DIS should be reported to established oversight institutions, including the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), which is mandated to investigate corruption-related complaints. The minister added that the DIS may only assist in financial investigations when national security concerns are implicated, reinforcing the agency’s limited mandate.

UDC’S SHIFT RAISES QUESTIONS

The apparent change in tone by the UDC marks a departure from its earlier criticisms, prompting questions about how the party now interprets the role of the DIS within government structures and its approach to oversight of sensitive state functions.