Unions Pushback Against Moswaane Over ‘Fake’ Medicine Claims

Unions accuse government of deflecting blame as tensions rise over medicine shortages and public trust in the health system

GAZETTE REPORTER

Public sector trade unions have launched a rebuttal against Assistant Minister of Local Government Ignatius Moswaane, accusing him of spreading “baseless and dangerous” claims that health workers are sabotaging medicine supplies in public hospitals.

STRONG REBUKE

In a strongly worded rebuttal issued recently, the unions said they are “outraged and profoundly alarmed” by Moswaane’s remarks, which they described as reckless and inflammatory. The statement, issued to all media houses, rejects allegations that shortages of essential medicines in Botswana’s public health facilities are the result of deliberate actions by healthcare workers.

“The claims are not only irrational and disrespectful to the working class but outright divisive and dangerously aggressive,” the unions said. “We will not tolerate such slanderous attacks on our dedicated members.”

WORKING CONDITIONS

The unions defended health workers, insisting they remain professional, ethical, and committed despite operating under what they called “intolerable conditions,” including severe understaffing, chronic shortages of resources, and overwhelming patient demand.

They argue that the country’s ongoing medicine shortages stem from systemic failures within government, particularly in procurement processes, supply chain management, and funding constraints. The unions pointed to longstanding concerns raised by oversight bodies and the government’s own declaration of a public health emergency in August 2025 as evidence of deeper structural problems.

SYSTEM FAILURES

“For years, Botswana’s healthcare system has been in a state of collapse,” the statement said, citing persistent shortages of medicines used to treat conditions such as hypertension, cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, asthma, and mental health disorders.

The unions accused Moswaane of deflecting responsibility from government failures by placing blame on frontline workers. They warned that such statements risk undermining public confidence in the health system at a critical time.

“This tactic is unacceptable, demoralising, and politically motivated,” the unions said. “It risks eroding public trust in our health sector and unfairly targets those who continue to serve under extremely difficult circumstances.”

CALL FOR RETRACTION

They further described the Assistant Minister’s claims as “patently false, deliberately misleading, and grossly inaccurate,” adding that they damage the reputation and professional standing of health workers.

The unions have demanded an immediate retraction of the remarks and called on government to focus on “real solutions” to address medicine shortages, rather than what they termed scapegoating.

They also took issue with what they described as an outrageous claim by Moswaane, uttered during a kgotla meeting in Metsimotlhabe, that health workers are intentionally withholding and concealing medicines from patients. This, they said, was linked to the so-called “discovery” of 102 boxes in a storeroom, which he allegedly labelled as “sabotage.”

ADDITIONAL CLAIMS

The unions also expressed concern about prior unfounded allegations that the Ministry of Health distributed counterfeit and substandard medications for children, potentially lethal and harmful, alongside smuggled fake high blood pressure drugs bypassing all regulatory safeguards.

“The Public Sector Trade Unions assure our citizens that we do not and will never condone negligence, unprofessionalism, unethical conduct, or any form of misconduct under any circumstances. Our members are resolute in their dedication to serving the nation with integrity, despite these adversities,” they said.

The unions are Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Botswana Teachers Union (BTU), Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), National Amalgamated Local, Central, Parastatal and Government Workers Union (NALCGPWU) and Botswana Doctors Union (BDU).