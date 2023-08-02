UDC Fears for Keorapetse in S/Phikwe West

Keorapetse shifts attention to working the ground

Saleshando protégé Kaizer is the cause of his consternation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Concern is growing about the Umbrella for Democratic Party’s (UDC) prospects of successfully defending the Selebi-Phikwe West constituency in the 2024 general elections.

This is because Dithapelo Keorapetse is believed to be losing his grip on the constituency after he chose to stick with the UDC when the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) broke ranks with the opposition coalition a year or so ago.

“Keorapetse is feeling the pressure,” said a UDC source. “He is aware that he now needs to work harder than before because the BCP is very present in the constituency.”

More time and resources

It is said Keorapetse had been advised to commit more time and resources to Selebi-Phikwe West if he should hope to retain the constituency that he would have represented for two terms when Botswana goes to the polls next year.

Accordingly, he was visibly present there last weekend, even taking part in the high profile Orange S/Phikwe Marathon.

Although the BCP is due to hold its primary elections soon, The Botswana Gazette is informed that party leaders seem to prefer one Rueben Kaizer who is regarded as BCP president Dumelang Saleshando’s protégé.

It is expected that Kaizer will face long time BCP member, Brothers Malema in the primaries.

“Kaizer is very close to Saleshando and is building a very good relationship with the people,” another source told The Botswana Gazette.

Very visible

“When Keorapetse was still with the BCP, he complained on numerous occasions about how Kaizer was being favoured. He is also very visible in Selebi-Phikwe.”

Kaizer has previously told this publication that he had been approached by a number of BCP members and residents of Selebi-Phikwe West about standing for Parliament but was yet to decide.