Ntseki Calls Ditlhokwe “Top Quality Player”

The former Rollers player captained Kaizer Chiefs in the first half of the Saturday international friendly

GAZETTE REPORTER

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has described the team’s new signing, Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, as a top quality player.

Ditlhokwe has joined Kaizer Chiefs from Supersport United on a four-year deal.

He joined Matsatsantsa, as SuperSport United is otherwise known, from Township Rollers in January 2020 and featured 87 times (in all competitions) for the Tshwane-based outfit, scoring three times and making at least one assist.

Exceptional skills

The 24-year-old was the captain in the first half when Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to Rollers in their international friendly at the National Stadium in Gaborone last Saturday.

Ntseki has expressed his delight in acquiring a player with both exceptional skills and leadership qualities. “He is a top quality defender and captain of his national team,” he said in a post-match interview.

“In terms of recruitment, we are looking for such leaders at Kaizer Chiefs. Apart from being a leader, he is a top quality player and we are looking forward to his role in both departments. We are very happy with his contribution to the team thus far.”

Three seasons

Ntseki added that they expect Ditlhokwe to add value to the team because he has been in the PSL for three seasons. “There is nothing new about him being in the PSL,” he said. “I think he has also been looking forward to being a Kaizer Chiefs player.”

Meanwhile, new Rollers signing Thabo Rakhale says he was not surprised by his performance because it is motivating to play against Kaizer Chiefs. The former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard scored for Rollers when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs.

“I should also appreciate the team for giving me a chance because I have not played for almost 18 months,” he said. “Rollers’ pre-season preparations are going well and it was a good test to play against Kaizer Chiefs.”