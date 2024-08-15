UDC Unveils “Inclusive Growth, Quality Lives” Election Manifesto

Boko: “It is time for the Umbrella for Democratic Change”

Creation of 500K jobs in five years is among outstanding promises in the UDC manifesto

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 Botswana elections, emphasing on “inclusive growth and quality lives”.

Speaking at the unveiling over the weekend, UDC president Duma Boko described the event – which drew party leaders, members and supporters – as formalisation of a social contract with the people of Botswana.

Titled “Inclusive Growth and Quality Lives,” the manifesto outlines a comprehensive plan to address the challenges facing the nation.

Viable alternative

The UDC describes Botswana’s current state as dire, citing a discredited judiciary, compromised oversight institutions, ineffectual legislature and a collapsing economy.

The party has positioned itself as the only viable alternative to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which it accuses of perpetuating corruption and mismanagement.

Key highlights of the UDC manifesto include creation of 450,000 to 500,000 jobs within five years through transformative infrastructure projects, a diversified economy, and strategic collaborations.

Opportunities for all

The UDC plans to focus on sectors such as agriculture, agro-processing, solar energy and tourism to drive economic growth and create sustainable jobs.

The manifesto also emphasises the importance of a fair economic landscape, promising equal access to opportunities for all citizens, regardless of background.

The UDC further commits to increasing the average salary to P10,000 or more, creating an equitable economy with an annual growth rate of at least 10%, and launching a comprehensive National Community Service programme with a monthly allowance of P2,500.

Free Internet

The party promises to reduce water and electricity tariffs by 30%, provide a free working Internet service at all government institutions and community centres, and introduce comprehensive health insurance for every citizen and permanent resident.

The manifesto calls for the drafting of a new constitution and to dismantle what it describes as a “constitutional dictatorship,” ensuring access to affordable justice for all.

Additionally, the party plans to introduce a mixed-member electoral system with specially-elected members for women, youth and disadvantaged groups.

Free sanitary pads

The manifesto also addresses social issues, proposing to increase the living allowance for tertiary students to P2,500, distribute free sanitary pads to female students in primary and secondary schools, and reduce old age pension eligibility from 65 to 60 years while increasing the pension allowance from P830 to P1,800 per month.

In his address, Boko urged Batswana to embrace the party’s vision for change. “Our country yearns for change,” he said. “It is time for the Umbrella for Democratic Change.”