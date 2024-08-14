BDP Primaries Losers Want Committee Members Punished For Electoral Misconduct 

Accuse branch committee members of aligning with some candidates and want re-runs

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Aggrieved primaries losers of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Francistown South want investigations launched and serious action taken against certain members of the constituency branch committee for allegedly aligning with some candidate.

They also want the primaries investigated for possible election fraud.

A candidate who lost parliamentary primaries, Khumongwana Maoto, has confirmed writing to the party to request a re-run but did not elaborate.

“I am not in a position to discuss the contents of my petition with third parties because it is an internal matter that should be resolved internally,” he said in an interview.

Countrywide

However, he disclosed that all the losers in the constituency want a re-run in order to right the wrongs of the primary elections.

The recent primary elections of the BDP were so fraught with controversy that scores of losers countrywide – both parliamentary and council candidates – have lodged complaints and filed appeals for re-runs.

In Francistown South, Maoto battled it out for Parliament with Modiri Jojo Lucas and Solly Reikeletseng, who won.