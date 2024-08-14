Celebrating Women’s Day: Women Urged to Take their Position 

The day paid homage to the 20,000 women who marched to the seat of the apartheid regime in Pretoria, Union Buildings, 68 years ago protesting injustice

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

On 9 August 2024, Avani Resort in Gaborone became a beacon of strength, unity and empowerment when it hosted a Women’s Day event that echoed the spirit of the historic 1956 Women’s March in South Africa.

Themed “Mosadi, Tsaya Maemo A Gago (Woman, Take Your Position),” the event paid homage to the 20,000 women who marched to Union Buildings as the seat of the apartheid regime in Pretoria 68 years ago, protesting the proposed amendments to the Urban Areas Act and the carrying of passes by Black people.

Just like those women stood against injustice in Pretoria, the women who gathered at Avani stood tall against the challenges and inequalities they face today.

Dignity, justice and equality

Dressed in traditional Setswana attire, women from various walks of life came together, united by a shared purpose: to assert their position in a world that often seeks to diminish their worth.

The event was not just a commemoration but a call to action, urging women to continue the fight for dignity, justice and equality. Through powerful personal stories and discussions, the speakers infused new energy into the ongoing struggle for women’s rights.

One of the speakers, Malebogo Busang, a creative and a cancer survivor, shared a deeply moving account of her battle with the disease. Her story was not just one of survival but of transformation.

Strength in faith and family

“Life shows up in different ways,” she began, recounting the moment she was diagnosed. “I was living my best life, and then suddenly cancer undoes you. Chemo undoes you, and your body starts falling away from you.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Busang found strength in her faith, family, and the resilience of her spirit. “Outside of God, my then-husband and sister showed up for me,” she said.

Through 32 gruelling chemotherapy sessions, she discovered a renewed sense of purpose and identity. “In the midst of it all, you are still a woman,” she asserted. “The DNA of being a woman does not leave you but you need to be taken care of.”

Her message was clear: live in the present, embrace the now, and use your story to add beauty to another woman’s life.

Shot eight times

Gender activist Malebogo Molefe’s story was one of pain, survival and unwavering determination. Her journey through an abusive relationship and the horrifying experience of being shot eight times left her with physical and emotional scars but also ignited a fierce resolve to stand against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“I couldn’t accept that I was now using a wheelchair, that I was disabled,” she shared. But instead of succumbing to despair, Molefe took her position as a voice of the voiceless.

She became a beacon of hope for other women, dedicating her life to raising awareness about GBV and supporting those who have endured similar suffering. “It is upon us, as women, to carry the baton and stand and fight together,” she declared, embodying the very essence of the event’s theme.

Imperative of healing

Family wellness consultant and therapist Thabiso Bogopa delivered a powerful message about the importance of healing – both individually and collectively.

He urged the audience to confront the issues they often ignore, warning: “The things we don’t address will address us.” Healing, he emphasised, is not accidental; it requires deliberate effort and self-awareness.

Bogopa’s words were both challenging and empowering. He reminded women of their intrinsic power, particularly in the context of family and relationships. “If you are the ones raising your daughters and sons, you are the ones who can either excuse or confront violent tendencies,” he said.

Sense of purpose

His message was a call to action for women to take responsibility, not just for their own lives but for the future of their families and communities.

As the event drew to a close, the women in attendance were left with a profound sense of purpose. The stories shared, the lessons learned, and the collective energy in the room all pointed to one undeniable truth: women have the power to shape their destinies and the future of society.