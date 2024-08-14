Unleashing the Alter-Ego: Ban-T Drops “Tiddy’s Revenge”

Ban-T deliberately sought out musicians he’s never worked with before, among them Dee Koala, William Last KRM and Scar, and created an eclectic mix that enhances the EP’s diverse sound. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI just sampled it

Botswana’s hip-hop scene is set to undergo a transformative shift with the release of rapper Ban-T’s new EP, “Tiddy’s Revenge.”

Born Baanthata Mokgwathi, the artist is known for his signature sound that blends sharp lyricism with melodic rhythms, but he now presents an audacious departure from his usual style through the persona of ‘Tiddy’ – an alter-ego that embodies rawness, freedom, and unfiltered expression.

For those familiar with Ban-T’s music, Tiddy’s Revenge is more than just a new release; it’s a declaration of artistic liberation. The EP serves as a sonic journey into the depths of Ban-T’s creative psyche where ‘Tiddy’ emerges as the voice of everything left unsaid in his previous work.

Years in the making

Ross Tshiamo, who is the Head of Label Operations at Bantastic Sounds, describes this process as years in the making, a gradual unveiling of a character that has grown alongside Ban T’s music.

“Tiddy is a representation of his creative range,” she said in an interview. “Developing his story and sound has been a journey and it is exciting to finally share this side of him with an audience that’s come to know him for something else entirely.”

What makes “Tiddy’s Revenge” to stand out is its innovative approach to sound and structure. The EP defies traditional expectations, opting instead for a raw, aggressive style that pushes the boundaries of Botswana’s hip-hop scene.

Raw expression

Ban-T’s decision to experiment with unconventional beats and eschew typical song structures like omitting hooks reflects Tiddy’s indifferent, almost rebellious nature.

“It was freeing to not have to follow a particular structure,” Tshiamo explained. “Some songs are just pure energy with no hooks; just raw expression.”

This boldness isn’t just about personal expression; it carries a larger message for the local music industry. Ban-T hopes that Tiddy’s Revenge will inspire other artists in Botswana to explore and embrace their own creativity without fear.

Collaborative synergy

“A prominent struggle we experience locally is low music quality and production,” she noted. “With this EP, I want to encourage an improvement in these areas and show that we can set new standards for creative excellence.”

A key element of the EP’s vision is its collaboration with other artists, each chosen for their unique contributions to the project. Ban-T deliberately sought out musicians he’s never worked with before.

Among them were Dee Koala, William Last KRM and Scar, creating an eclectic mix that enhances the EP’s diverse sound. “Every feature on Tiddy’s Revenge happened organically,” Tshiamo shared.

A bold statement

“We’re excited to tap into the diverse fan bases of all the featured artists, with the intention of building relationships with a wider audience that appreciates music innovation.”

Ban-T’s new release is poised to be more than just a collection of tracks. It is a movement and a bold statement that challenges the status quo of Botswana’s music scene.

As fans immerse themselves in this new chapter of Ban-T’s artistry, one thing is clear: Tiddy is here to shake things up and Botswana’s hip-hop culture may never be the same again.