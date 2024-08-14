Babitseng is Back in BFA Presidential Race 

BFA Elections Committee ordered to include Babitseng and desist from subjecting him to further vetting

Babitseng cleared by Appeals Committee after being initially vetted out alongside Masego Ntshingane

Ntshingane also confirmed as a presidential candidate to run against Maclean Letshwiti

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Football Association (BFA) presidential hopeful Tariq Babitseng is officially back in the race for the coveted seat following a successful appeal after he was vetted out of the running.

Inspite of winning his appeal, on Thursday last week Babitseng was omitted from the updated list of BFA elections candidates in accordance with a list confirmed and distributed by the BFA Elections Committee three days earlier.

In a letter delivered last Sunday, the Election Appeals Committee reinstated Babitseng and instructed the Elections Committee to desist from subjecting Babitseng to further vetting processes.

Cleared by Appeals Committee

Babitseng and fellow presidential hopeful Masego Ntshingane were vetted out of the presidential race last month. However, both candidates lodged appeals and were cleared by the Appeals Committee of the BFA in over the last two weeks.

Last week the BFA Elections Committee confirmed that Ntshingane had passed all checks to be verified as a presidential candidate to compete against the incumbent Letshwiti.

The Elections Committee has now been ordered to prepare a new list that includes Babitseng.

Vigorous assessment

The incumbent is aiming for what would be a third consecutive term at the helm while Babitseng and Ntshingane are aiming to lead the BFA for the first time ever after serving on the National Executive Committee for the last few years.

The Elections Committee has confirmed that the determination was guided by “a vigorous assessment of the applications to ensure that the eligibility criteria and other constitutional provisions are adhered to”.

In its previous candidates list, the Elections Committee had announced that the top three positions of president, vice president 1 and vice president 2 would be uncontested.

Phazha Butale added for VP1

The updated list has added Phazha Butale to take on Maokaneng Bontshetse for the VP1 position.

Tebogo Kamati was previously unopposed for the VP2 position but he will now compete against Imwiko Carlos Sebina. Sebina was previously vetted out but he has since been reinstated after a successful appeal.

Mafuta has opted out

Late last month Vincent Mafuta announced that he was pulling out of the BFA Elections for the Ordinary Member positions. His exit has left five candidates vying for three positions.

These are Normal Sebele, Goemeone Letebele, Bathusi Rathari, Rabbie Tshosa and Moreotsile Juta. The Additional Female Member position will see Suzie Montsho and Thabang Shadikong vying for election.