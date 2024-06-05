UDC Woos Arab Oil Millions?

Boko courts UAE billionaires for campaign funding

UDC expected to rake in more than P100 million

Sources say funds are to be channelled through SA

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is reported to be on the verge of concluding deals for millions of pula from billionaires in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for use in this year’s general elections.

UDC president Duma Boko is alleged to be engaged in talks with a number of UAE billionaires who are “big” in the oil industry about prospects of funding the opposition coalition.

Sources say Boko has been having several meetings with a number of UAE businessmen in Dubai, the latest having been in mid-May.

Zunaid Moti

He recently missed his vice president Ndaba Gaolatlhe’s launch as a candidate reportedly because he had travelled to the UAE.

The UDC is reported to have parted ways with its 2019 general elections big financier Zunaid Moti. According to media reports, the UDC received $9.4 million approximately (P100 million) to foot the 2019 elections campaign.

“Things will be done differently this time,” said a source close to developments. “The idea is to have no issues with local law enforcement agencies. Things will be done from SA in order to avoid drama. The party will definitely be ready for elections.”

SA businessmen

It is also alleged that some of the additional funds will be from South African businessmen.

UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa told this publication that he is not in a position to reveal details of their possible funders.

“The UDC, like any other party, is talking to everyone with the hope of raising campaign funds,” he said. “We really do not have anything to reveal because we have no confirmed sponsors.”

Meanwhile, the UDC is expected to begin its full-blown campaign in a month from now. It is said that the coalition intends to hold a massive launch for the Leader of the Opposition, Dithapelo Keorapetse, in Selebi-Phikwe West and a second launch for Ndaba.