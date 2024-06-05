Witness Account Paints Bad Picture of Corruption in Govt 

Dept of Civil and National Registration featured for birth certificates for aliens

Dept of Road Transport and Safety featured for underhand driver’s licences

GAZETTE REPORTER

A gripping account of widespread corruption within government offices emerged during the trial of Zimbabwean national, Bhekizwe Nkomazana, also known as Khaya Bheki Mazibuku, last week.

Nkomazana faces charges of failing to disclose the death of Solomon Tlhapane to his family and illegally obtaining over P4 million by selling Tlhapane’s properties.

In his testimony at the Extension II Magistrates Court, key witness Jerico Murima detailed a scary picture of how they easily cracked the government system to get their way.

Systemic vulnerabilities

Murima revealed how he assisted Nkomazana to obtain critical identity documents through illicit means, thereby exposing vulnerabilities in government processes that are easily exploited by the allure of cash.

Murima recounted meeting Nkomazana at then Gaborone Sun after the latter experienced a car breakdown. “We exchanged contact information, and Nkomazana later sought my help in acquiring a national identity card as his parents were unwilling to assist him,” Murima said.

“I enlisted my friend, Seoke, an employee at the Department of Civil and National Registry, who agreed to help for a fee. Seoke initially asked for P12,000 but we settled on P8,000.”

Birth certificate and receipts

He detailed the financial transactions, explaining that Nkomazana provided an initial P4,000 of which he kept P1,500 and gave Seoke P2,500. The same arrangement was followed for the second payment.

“Seoke then provided a birth certificate and receipts, enabling Nkomazana to apply for a national identity card,” said Murima.

More corruption was revealed as Murima admitted to helping Nkomazana obtain a driver’s licence by coordinating with a Gasefiwe of the Department of Road Transport and Safety.

“Nkomazana paid P5,000, of which I kept P1,500 and Gasefiwe received P3,500 to expedite the process,” Murima continued.

Tlhapane’s body

Nkomazana’s charges include obtaining money by false pretences and failing to perform a duty to ensure the burial of Tlhapane’s body by not informing his family of his death.

He is accused of fraudulently acquiring P3.5 million in 2016 by selling Tlhapane’s plot at Extension 11 in Gaborone without proper authority. Additionally, Nkomazana allegedly sold a ploughing field belonging to Tlhapane for P450,000 the same year.

The trial is set to resume on 12 August 2024 where further details are expected to reveal the depth of corruption that facilitated Nkomazana’s alleged fraudulent activities.