UN Deputy Humanitarian Affairs Chief to Visit Botswana

Botswana among the most vulnerable to climate variability and change

Itinerary to take in Mozambique, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Joyce Msuya, is set to visit Botswana as part of a pivotal four-country mission to southern and eastern Africa to emphasise the critical need for proactive measures in addressing climate-induced crises.

According to a statement from her office, as one of the destinations on this mission, Botswana is particularly vulnerable to climate variability and change. The nation heavily relies on rain-fed agriculture and natural resources, which are increasingly under threat due to climate-related challenges.

The combination of changing precipitation patterns, population growth, and socio-economic factors makes communities in semi-arid areas particularly susceptible to food insecurity, unstable livelihoods and agro-ecological issues.

The statement notes that as the frequency and intensity of disasters escalate, the humanitarian needs within the country continue to rise.

Taking action

Msuya’s mission commenced in Maputo, Mozambique on Saturday 28 October, thereafter extending to Botswana, Kenya, and Tanzania. The primary objective of the visit, according to the UN statement, is to underscore the urgency of taking action before climate-induced disasters strike.

According to the UN, the humanitarian community is increasingly recognising the significance of early interventions and climate resilience in addressing the growing challenges posed by extreme weather events, droughts and climate-related crises. These challenges, they say, not only endanger lives and livelihoods but also exacerbate the strain on already limited resources.

The UN report says during her visit, Msuya will engage in discussions with government officials, private sector representatives, and delegates from international and regional financial institutions.

Climate finance

She will also interact with individuals directly impacted by extreme weather conditions. This interaction will emphasise the humanitarian community’s collective commitment to ensuring that climate finance reaches those on the frontlines of the crisis.

Msuya’s mission is centred on mobilising resources and raising awareness about the challenges posed by climate-induced crises. It underscores the UN’s dedication to addressing climate change and its associated humanitarian impacts.

Valuable opportunity

The tour across these four African nations presents a valuable opportunity to engage with stakeholders, evaluate the situation on the ground, and strengthen efforts to mitigate the effects of climate-induced crises.

This visit by Joyce Msuya is therefore expected to bring attention to the urgent need for international collaboration, capacity-building, and innovation in addressing climate-induced challenges. It further seeks to ensure that communities are better prepared to face the impacts of an increasingly unpredictable climate.