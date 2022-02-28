Was BUAN’s Dr Rees Pushed?

Rees, BUAN council reportedly fell out

Rees was allegedly tired of the institution’s ‘politics’

Was allegedly appalled by the poor level of professionalism of some board members

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Following the shock resignation of Dr Jasper Rees as the Vice Chancellor of the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN), details suggesting that he could have been pushed are emerging.

A press release issued by the institution yesterday stated that Dr Rees had resigned with immediate effect and that the board had accepted his resignation. However, the statement did not state any reasons that led to his resignation.

In the aftermath, sources say the Briton had reportedly fallen out with the BUAN Council and subsequently lost the backing of the Minister of Agriculture, Karabo Gare. Jasper Rees was appointed in February 2020 by then agriculture minister Dr Edwin Dikoloti.

According to sources, Dr Rees was frustrated for months as a result of the politics of the university’s administration and the council. “Dr. Rees was tired of the fighting and the politics,” said one insider. “He was often frustrated by the (poor) level of professionalism of some members of the council.”

“He believed that they were often interfering in the administrative side and wanted to dictate the running of the university. He felt he could not take it any more. That is a part of the reasons he left.”

It is said that Dr. Rees made attempts to report the board to the university’s chancellor to Vice President Slumber Tsogwane and Minister Gare but no action was taken.

Efforts to contact Minister Gare proved futile when his mobile line was unavailable at the time of going to press. The Chairman of the BUAN Council, Neo Moroka, did not take calls from The Gazette or respond to messages sent to his phone.

Dr. Rees is a British national and permanent resident of South Africa. He hold a BA (Hons) Biochemistry Class 1 degree, an well as an MA and a DPhil from Oxford University that he completed in 1985.