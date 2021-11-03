ZCC remains closed amid normalization

Bishop Lekganyane expected to brief the church soon

Members hopeful service will resume

TEFO PHEAGE

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is yet to decide if it will resume services after almost two years of no fellowship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ZCC doctrine, Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane is the only one with the authority to make such a decision in the prevailing circumstances of COVID-19.

Sources say leaders in countries where the church has followers were recently asked to apprise members of the situation, giving many hope that worshipping together was about to resume.

However, ZCC congregations remain in abeyance months after President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced that religious gatherings or places of worship could resume services with a maximum of 50 people at a time, and then 100.

The end of the State of Emergency on Botswana Day (30 September) and absence of lockdowns countrywide means life has returned to normal, including worshippers across religions and denominations, except for ZCC whose followers are more preponderant than those of other churches in several southern African countries.

The denomination is steeped in exorcism and healing, hence its massive following.