Brand Chat Series: Telling the Story of Batswana Brands

Over the past few years, we have seen growth of local brands in multiple industries such as retail and textile.

The objective of Brand Chat series is to, look at different local brands and tell their brand story.

PART 1: Collections by BK Proctor

We first heard of his name as an artist and producer. However, BK Proctor has diversified his portfolio and established his clothing label Collections by BK Proctor, which has been worn by celebrities such as award-winning actress and producer Connie Ferguson, hip-hop icon Scar and several other local social media influencers.