Marketing efforts will be pointless if campaigns are not targeted at the right consumer. And knowing the consumers means understanding their personality from all ends. You can market to your consumers much more successfully if you know who they are, where they are, what they like, and what they dislike.

Psychographic marketing is the collection and usage of consumer data to create and/or improve marketing efforts. This data also helps marketers understand consumers’ buyer personas – why a person decides to buy.

Among consumers’ psychographic characteristics are:

Interests

Consumer interests are easily accessible and identifiable, thanks to the Internet. It is critical to understand your customers’ interests, which could be the books they read, the content they enjoy, the people they follow, the pages they enjoy and the music they listen to. By addressing those interests in your marketing campaign, you will be much closer to gaining their business.

Lifestyle

Consumers’ purchasing decisions are influenced by their lifestyle. A person’s lifestyle can be broadly defined as the way he or she lives. It is a method of developing a sense of self and creating cultural symbols that are compatible with personal identity. Marketers must create messaging with the intention of aligning the product’s position with the lifestyle characteristics of the target market for their campaigns to reach and persuade consumers. Clothing lines, car companies, phone companies and alcoholic beverages have all taken advantage of this and used it in their marketing campaigns.

Personality traits

Personality refers to the set of characteristics that a person consistently exhibits over time. For example, if a company that sells alcohol discovers that their average customer is a woman who is an extrovert, they may want to include images of different women at a social event or with a large group of people in their promotional materials.

Beliefs, Values, Opinions and Attitudes

They are related despite having different meanings and contexts. Based on the information gathered, brands frequently use these factors in specific campaigns or product development. Nike, for example, expanded their sports clothing collection to include the hijab to cater to Muslim athletes. During Pride Month, we saw companies like Stanbic Bank Botswana post a rainbow variation of their logo. Brands do this not because they share the same beliefs but to show their customers how inclusive they are.

Knowing a target consumer’s psychographic profile can assist marketers in appealing to them specifically. By selecting a better marketing channel, creating better imagery or selecting better wording, you can help a customer imagine themselves using the product. This will eventually result in a sale, relationship building, brand loyalty and revenue growth.