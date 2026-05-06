The Brand Paradox: The Spectacle Paradox — Why Botswana Was Right to Host the World Athletics Relays, Even as the Economy Burns

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo, Founder, Blacmarc Group

On the weekend of 2 to 3 May 2026, Gaborone did something that no African city had ever done before. It hosted the Debswana World Athletics Relays, welcoming roughly 700 athletes from 40 nations to the Botswana National Stadium. Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s Olympic 200m champion and the most famous athlete on the continent right now, led the home crowd in a roar that shook the Panda Stand. Botswana’s men’s 4x400m team won gold on home soil. Jamaica’s women won the 4x100m. The United States powered to victory in the mixed 4x400m. For two days, the world watched Gaborone.

And somewhere in the back of every thinking Motswana’s mind, a question stirred that nobody wanted to say out loud: how can a country that cannot afford to pay its bills afford to host the world?

This is the Spectacle Paradox. And it is one of the most important brand questions Botswana has ever faced.

The Economic Reality: A Nation Under Strain

The numbers are not comfortable reading. Botswana’s GDP contracted by 2.8% in 2024 and by a further 0.4% in 2025, marking the country’s first double recession in its post-independence history. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Botswana’s sovereign credit rating from BBB to BBB- in March 2026, leaving the country one notch above speculative grade. The fiscal deficit is projected at 8.9% of GDP for the 2026/2027 financial year. The Government Investment Account, the fiscal buffer that Botswana built over decades of prudent diamond revenue management, has shrunk from 5.4 billion pula in mid-2024 to 846 million pula by the end of 2025. Domestic borrowing has reached its legal ceiling of 20% of GDP.

The underlying cause is structural, not cyclical. Diamonds have historically accounted for approximately 70% of Botswana’s exports, one-third of government revenue, and roughly a quarter of GDP. That model is now under existential pressure. Debswana cut production by 27% in 2024 to 17.9 million carats and reduced it further to 15.1 million carats in 2025, a 40% decline from 2023 levels. Synthetic diamonds now represent approximately 20% of global market value and up to 50% of engagement ring sales in the United States. Chinese demand, historically a pillar of the natural diamond market, has weakened materially. The IMF, in its September 2025 Article IV mission, warned that Botswana faces structural risks that go well beyond a temporary market downturn.

Unemployment stands at 21% nationally. Youth unemployment is 28.9%. The government’s Reset Agenda and National Development Plan 12, which aim to diversify the economy toward tourism, agro-industry, financial services, and knowledge industries, carry an estimated cost of $27 billion over five years, of which 90% is expected to come from the state budget. That is an enormous fiscal commitment for a government already borrowing at its legal ceiling.

Against this backdrop, Gaborone hosted a global athletics event. The question is not whether the optics are uncomfortable. They are. The question is whether the decision was strategically correct.

The Paradox: Spectacle as Investment, Not Indulgence

The instinctive reaction to hosting a world-class event during an economic crisis is moral outrage. It reads as a government fiddling while Rome burns, spending on pageantry while citizens struggle. This reaction is understandable. It is also, in brand and economic strategy terms, largely wrong.

The Spectacle Paradox states this: the moment a nation most needs to project confidence, capability, and global relevance is precisely the moment it is least inclined to do so, because the internal pressure to conserve resources and manage optics is at its highest. Nations that yield to that pressure in moments of economic stress compound their problems. Nations that invest strategically in their global brand during adversity create the conditions for recovery that austerity alone cannot generate.

This is not a theoretical argument. It is a documented pattern. South Korea hosted the 1988 Seoul Olympics during a period of significant political and economic transition. Spain’s Barcelona 1992 Games came at a time of high unemployment and economic restructuring. Both events served as inflection points, not because the events themselves solved structural problems, but because they repositioned the national brand in the global imagination in ways that attracted investment, tourism, and talent for decades afterward. The event was not the solution. It was the signal that a solution was underway.

Botswana’s situation is analogous. The country is in the middle of the most consequential economic transition in its post-independence history. It is attempting to move from a diamond-dependent economy to a diversified, knowledge-driven one. That transition requires foreign direct investment, international business partnerships, tourism revenue, and global credibility. None of those things flow toward a country that has retreated from the world stage. They flow toward countries that demonstrate, even under pressure, that they are capable of executing at a world-class level.

What the Relays Actually Sold

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 was not primarily a sporting event. It was a three-dimensional brand activation for Botswana, and it operated on three simultaneous levels.

The first level was national competence. Hosting a World Athletics event, the first ever on African soil, required Botswana to demonstrate logistical capability, infrastructure quality, hospitality standards, and organisational discipline to a global audience. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, speaking at the pre-event press conference, said: “The very fact that these relays are coming to Africa for the first time means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to the continent.” That statement, carried by every major sports media outlet in the world, positioned Botswana as the continent’s standard-bearer for global event delivery. No advertising budget could have purchased that positioning.

The second level was the Letsile Tebogo effect. Tebogo is not merely a fast runner. He is, at this moment, the most commercially valuable athlete in Botswana’s history and one of the most recognisable faces in global athletics. His presence at the relays, leading the home crowd, anchoring the 4x100m team, and speaking with evident pride about inspiring young Batswana to pursue athletics, was a brand story of extraordinary power. When Tebogo says “when we won that medal it opened a lot of doors for youngsters who want to pursue athletics as their dream,” he is articulating the precise narrative that Botswana’s national brand needs: that excellence is possible here, that the world comes here, and that the next generation has reason to stay and build.

The third level was the Debswana positioning. The title sponsorship of the event by Debswana Diamond Company was not incidental. It was a deliberate and sophisticated brand move. Debswana’s Corporate Affairs Manager Keamogetse Sampson said at the press conference: “Our tagline has always been: ‘mining diamonds to enrich the nation’. Our mission is to be a global benchmark. More than anything, we have a purpose, to make life brilliant.” In a moment when Debswana’s commercial future is under genuine structural threat from synthetic diamonds and declining demand, the company used the world’s most watched relay athletics event to reassert its identity as a nation-builder rather than a mining operation. The medals themselves were set with natural Botswana diamonds. That is not decoration. That is a brand statement about the irreplaceable value of the real thing, delivered to a global audience at the precise moment the industry most needs to make it.

The Counterargument: What Was the Cost?

The honest version of this article must engage with the counterargument. Hosting a global event is not free. The infrastructure investment, the operational costs, the security, the hospitality, and the broadcast facilities all carry a price tag. In a country with a fiscal deficit approaching 9% of GDP and an unemployment rate above 21%, every pula spent on a sporting event is a pula not spent on a school, a clinic, or a job creation programme.

This is a legitimate concern, and it deserves a direct answer rather than a dismissal.

The answer lies in the nature of the investment and who bears the cost. The title sponsorship by Debswana means that a significant portion of the event’s commercial costs were borne by the private sector, not the state budget. The World Athletics organisation itself contributes to the operational framework of its own events. The economic activity generated by 700 athletes, their support teams, international media, and visiting spectators, all of whom required accommodation, food, transport, and services in Gaborone, represents a direct injection into the local economy. Tourism Botswana’s ability to leverage the event’s global broadcast reach for destination marketing is a multiplier that extends well beyond the two-day event window.

The more difficult question is whether the government’s direct contribution, whatever it was, was the highest-value use of those resources at this particular moment. That is a question that deserves public debate and transparent accounting. What is not defensible is the simplistic argument that a country in economic difficulty should never invest in its global brand. That argument, taken to its logical conclusion, would have Botswana withdraw from every international stage at precisely the moment it most needs to be visible on one.

The Botswana Brand at an Inflection Point

Botswana’s national brand has been built on three pillars for most of its post-independence history: political stability, responsible diamond stewardship, and peaceful democratic governance. Those pillars have served the country extraordinarily well. They are also, in the current moment, insufficient. Political stability does not attract the technology investment that NDP 12 requires. Diamond stewardship is a diminishing asset as the global diamond market structurally contracts. Democratic governance, while genuinely admirable, is a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator in the competition for global capital and talent.

What Botswana needs, urgently, is a fourth pillar: the brand of a country that can execute at a world-class level across domains beyond mining. The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 was, in this context, not a distraction from the economic challenge. It was a direct contribution to solving it. It demonstrated, to a global audience of hundreds of millions, that Gaborone can host the world. That Botswana can produce athletes who compete with and beat the best on earth. That the country’s diamonds, even as their commercial market faces structural disruption, are beautiful enough to set in the medals that the world’s fastest relay teams compete for.

The Spectacle Paradox resolves like this: a nation’s brand is not a luxury it earns the right to invest in once its economic problems are solved. It is an instrument of economic recovery that must be maintained, and sometimes amplified, precisely when the problems are most acute. Austerity can stabilise a balance sheet. It cannot rebuild a national narrative. Only bold, visible, world-class execution can do that.

What It Means to You

For the public: The discomfort you feel watching your government host a global event during an economic crisis is legitimate and healthy. It should translate into demanding transparent accounting of what the event cost, what it generated, and what the measurable return on that investment will be. Scrutiny is not cynicism. It is citizenship. But resist the simpler conclusion that the event itself was wrong. The world came to Gaborone this weekend. That matters, and it matters in ways that will compound over time.

For marketing and brand professionals: The Debswana sponsorship is a case study worth studying carefully. A company whose core product faces existential structural pressure used a global platform to reassert the irreplaceable value of that product, not through advertising, but through an experience. The natural diamond set into the relay medal is a more powerful argument for the real thing than any campaign. When your product is under threat, the instinct is to defend it with messaging. The more powerful move is to create an experience that makes the argument for you.

For executives and policymakers: The World Athletics Relays was a single event. Its brand value compounds only if it is part of a deliberate, sustained strategy to position Botswana as a world-class destination for events, investment, and talent. A one-off spectacle fades. A pattern of world-class execution builds a reputation. The question for the boardroom and the cabinet is not whether this event was worth hosting. It was. The question is what comes next, and whether the strategic intent that brought the world to Gaborone this weekend is matched by the institutional discipline to keep delivering at that level.

The sleeping giant of Botswana’s national brand is not asleep. It ran a relay this weekend. The question is whether the country has the strategic clarity to keep running.

About The Brand Paradox

The Brand Paradox is a weekly column by Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo that explores the counterintuitive truths behind building great brands in Botswana and beyond. Manuel Ruhapo is the founder of Blacmarc Group, a brand strategy consultancy that helps businesses solve their most complex brand challenges.

Contact me on:manuel.ruhapo@blacmarc.co.bw / ruhapo@gmail.com

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