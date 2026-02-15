Why the BPL Is Hard to Sell

This column examines how culture, brands, and markets intersect in Botswana’s economy. Each instalment explores why some of the country’s most familiar products and institutions struggle to translate relevance into real commercial value, and what strategic shifts could change that.

The Sleeping Giant Paradox. The Botswana Premier League has passion, history, and cultural relevance, yet struggles to convert that into commercial value. This column argues that the problem is not football, but how the BPL is positioned, packaged, and sold to business.By BLACMARC Group

There is a paradox at the heart of Botswana’s commercial landscape that should trouble every CEO, CMO, and brand strategist. It is the paradox of the Botswana Premier League. How can a product that commands deep emotional loyalty, dominates weekend conversations, and reflects the country’s cultural identity struggle to attract sustained commercial investment?

This is not a football problem. It is a brand and product problem.

For decades, the league has tried to sell ninety minutes of football. Modern brands do not buy minutes. They buy stories, data, communities, and platforms. Until the league reframes what it is actually offering, it will remain one of the most undervalued media assets in Botswana.

Globally, the most successful sports properties learned this lesson early.

The 1992 formation of the English Premier League was not driven by sporting ideals but by commercial clarity. Clubs realised they were surrendering their most valuable asset their broadcast and commercial rights. By centralising ownership and controlling production, they transformed themselves from football teams into entertainment businesses. The result was a league that moved from modest broadcast fees to multibillion pound annual media deals.

The lesson is simple. You cannot monetise what you do not control.

Formula One offers a second example. For decades it was a technically brilliant but commercially narrow sport. Liberty Media changed that by recognising that Formula One was not selling cars racing in circles. It was selling human drama. Through narrative driven storytelling, personality building, and behind the scenes access, it expanded its audience dramatically. Brands that would never have considered motorsport suddenly saw relevance.

Narrative created value.

The Botswana Premier League now faces a similar crossroads. Its challenge is not popularity but packaging. Unlocking its commercial potential requires a deliberate shift in how the league defines itself.

From Football League to Media Platform

The league’s most valuable untapped asset is content. Every match, rivalry, player journey, and supporter culture is raw material for media. Yet production remains inconsistent and fragmented.

A modern league requires a centralised media function that ensures professional broadcast quality across all fixtures. This includes highlights, interviews, tactical analysis, short form digital content, and behind the scenes storytelling distributed through owned platforms.

Content is inventory. Inventory creates value. Without it, there is nothing meaningful to sell to broadcasters, sponsors, or advertisers.

From Teams to Cultural Brands

Brands do not partner with teams. They partner with tribes.

Township Rollers represents more than a football club. It embodies an urban identity. Mochudi Centre Chiefs represent cultural continuity and community pride. Each club carries its own social meaning and emotional territory.

The league must help clubs understand themselves as brands with distinct audiences, digital footprints, and narratives. When clubs behave like lifestyle brands, they become gateways into defined communities rather than just vehicles for logo placement.

This turns the league into a portfolio of cultural properties, each offering targeted access to different demographics.

From Sponsorship to Partnership

The word sponsorship signals charity. Partnership signals business.

Modern brands demand measurable return. They want data, engagement metrics, geographic reach, and sentiment insights. A credible league offering includes dashboards, not banners.

The recent legalisation of alcohol advertising provides a clear test case. A brewery should not be asked for funding alone. It should be offered an integrated partnership combining matchday presence, digital fan engagement, broadcast visibility, and post campaign sales tracking by region.

That is not sponsorship. That is commercial collaboration.

The Commercial Opportunity

Botswana does not lack audience. It lacks structured packaging.

The league already owns the one thing brands struggle to build organically genuine emotional connection at scale. What has been missing is professional commercial execution.

By repositioning itself as a media platform, empowering clubs as cultural brands, and replacing sponsorship with data driven partnerships, the league can shift from dependency to value creation.

The paradox is solvable. The passion is real. The audience is proven. The opportunity is immediate.

For business leaders, the question is no longer whether to support local football. It is whether ignoring the country’s most emotionally charged media platform makes commercial sense.

The sleeping giant is not asleep because it is weak. It is asleep because no one has shown it how valuable it truly is.