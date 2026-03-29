Your Purpose Is Probably a Lie

Brand purpose sounds noble, but without real sacrifice, it’s just performance. In Botswana and beyond, the brands that matter are the ones willing to pay the price for what they claim to stand for.

In today’s business landscape, “brand purpose” is the ultimate status symbol. Companies are no longer content to simply sell products; they must have a “why.” They are on a mission to save the planet, empower communities, or foster innovation. A noble purpose, we are told, is the key to winning the hearts and minds of modern consumers.

THE ILLUSION

But this obsession with purpose has created a dangerous illusion. We believe that having a good intention is enough. It is not. In fact, a noble purpose can become a brand’s biggest liability if the organization and its customers are unwilling to pay the price it demands. This brings us to a critical and often ignored paradox: a purpose that costs you nothing is worth nothing to your customers.

This is the Purpose Paradox. Authenticity is not measured by the nobility of your mission, but by the size of the sacrifice you are willing to make for it.

THE CASE

The Case Study: The Coach with the Perfect Purpose

The recent story of football manager Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid is a perfect illustration of this paradox. Alonso’s brand is built on a powerful and clear purpose: to create a perfect, meritocratic, systematic winning machine. His “why” is to replace the chaos of individual ego with the beautiful logic of a flawless system. It’s a purpose rooted in excellence, fairness, and intellectual rigor.

To achieve this purpose, however, requires a significant sacrifice from his “customers”, the players. They must sacrifice their individual freedom, their creative impulses, and most importantly, their egos. They must agree that the system is the star, not them. For a team of young, hungry players at a club like Bayer Leverkusen, this is a sacrifice they are willing to make. The promise of winning is worth the price of admission.

But at Real Madrid, a club of “Galacticos” who are global brands themselves, the price was too high. The players were not willing to sacrifice their status and ego for Alonso’s purpose. They rejected the system, not because it was flawed, but because the cost to their own brand was too great. Alonso’s purpose, as perfect as it was, failed because his customers refused to make the necessary sacrifice. The brand promise was vetoed by the customer’s unwillingness to pay the price.

LOCAL LESSONS

The Botswana Context: Where Purpose Meets the Pavement

This isn’t just a story about football; it’s a lesson for every brand in Botswana.

The Conservation Sacrifice: A safari lodge in the Okavango Delta has a stated purpose of “preserving the wilderness for future generations.” This is a beautiful sentiment. But is it real? If the lodge continues to use loud, diesel-guzzling 4x4s because they are cheap and fights against stricter environmental regulations, its purpose is just a marketing slogan. A truly purpose-driven lodge would make the costly sacrifice of investing in a fleet of silent, expensive electric safari vehicles. That sacrifice is the only thing that makes the purpose authentic.

The Financial Inclusion Sacrifice: A major bank in Botswana claims its purpose is “to empower every Motswana.” A noble goal. But if that bank lobbies against regulations that would cap bank fees, and designs its products to be most profitable for high-income earners, its purpose is a lie. A bank truly committed to that purpose would have to sacrifice potential profits by creating genuinely low-cost accounts, investing in financial literacy for rural communities, and taking risks on small business loans. The willingness to sacrifice profit is the only proof of the purpose.

The Entrepreneurial Sacrifice: An organization like CEDA has the purpose of “building Botswana’s next generation of entrepreneurs.” This requires a huge sacrifice: the willingness to fail. To truly fulfill this purpose, CEDA must be willing to fund risky, innovative ideas that have a high chance of failure. If it only funds “safe” businesses to protect its own financial record, it is sacrificing its purpose for the sake of appearances. The willingness to accept and even celebrate failure as part of the process is the only thing that makes its purpose real.

THE TEST

The Takeaway: Is Your Purpose a Compass or a Decoration?

For any business leader, the lesson is clear. A purpose statement is not a marketing tool. It is an operational tool. It is a filter for making hard decisions. Before you put your noble purpose on your website, ask yourself and your team a simple question:

“What are we willing to give up to make this true?”

If the answer is “nothing,” then your purpose is a dangerous liability. It is a promise you have no intention of keeping, and your customers, like the superstars at Real Madrid, will eventually see right through it.

Authentic brands are not built on the nobility of their intentions, but on the evidence of their sacrifices. Stop talking about your “why” and start showing what it costs you. That is the only purpose people will ever believe in.