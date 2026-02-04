13 Year Old Nkele’s Double National Call-Up

At 13, Boitlamo Nkele earns rare junior–senior selection as Botswana table tennis names 2026 squads.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Thirteen-year-old table tennis player Boitlamo Nkele has earned a rare double call-up to both the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) junior and senior national teams, following a standout weekend performance that confirmed her status as one of the country’s fastest-rising prospects.

“What makes Nkele’s rise even more remarkable is how quickly it has happened,” BTTA said in a statement. “She started playing table tennis in August 2022, and in just over two years, she has climbed rapidly through the ranks to emerge as one of the country’s leading young players.”

Nkele, who represents Bontleng/Ithuteng, finished ranked number one in the junior categories and delivered eye-catching performances against senior opponents, producing a series of upsets. BTTA said her fearless approach and composure impressed selectors and resulted in what the association described as “double stripes”—selection at both junior and senior level at just 13.

Early Exposure

According to BTTA, Nkele’s progress has been steady rather than sudden. She has already represented Botswana internationally, competing at the inaugural ITTF Africa Youth Championships in 2024 and at the WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025.

“She already boasts international exposure and medals,” the statement said, noting that the Dammam event provided experience against some of the continent’s and world’s best young players.

Her development has also been recognised off the table. Nkele is a beneficiary of the Botswana National Olympic Committee Solidarity Scholarship for the 2025/2026 period, a programme aimed at supporting athletes on a high-performance pathway as they balance school, training and competition.

Hailing from Bontleng township, Extension 16, her story has been highlighted by BTTA as an example of how talent and opportunity can intersect at grassroots level.

Senior Selections

In separate developments, BTTA has concluded its senior national team selection trials, confirming players who will represent Botswana at elite international competitions during the 2026 season.

The trials, featuring men’s and ladies’ singles categories, were marked by intense competition and improved playing standards, with junior athletes again pushing senior contenders.

In the men’s singles category, Boago Malobela (NHABE) finished first, followed by Tshireletso Samuel (BDF) in second, earning automatic selection. They will join Bakang Maloka to form the men’s elite squad for 2026. Kola Modisathebe (D-T-T-C) placed third, with Mompati Chabe (BDF) fourth.

In the ladies’ singles, Emmah Lelatisitswe (NHABE) topped the standings. Nkele finished second, joining rank-one Tshepiso Rebatenne, while Tsholofelo Gaokgalemelwe (BDF) and Salome Matlhatsi (BDF) completed the top four.

Next Steps

BTTA Vice President for Technical Affairs Kabo Mosarwe said the trials were encouraging.

“The selection process was very competitive, and we were particularly impressed by the level of competition from the junior athletes, who pushed the senior players,” Mosarwe said.

He added: “We are finalising the appointment of the technical team that will oversee the preparation of the selected athletes, and an announcement will be made soon as we prepare for international competitions in 2026.”

With selections complete, BTTA said its focus now shifts to structured training programmes and international exposure as part of its elite performance strategy.